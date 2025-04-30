Namibia: Namcor and Subsea7 in Agreement to Boost the Offshore Energy Sector

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) has announced a strategic partnership with global offshore energy contractor Subsea7, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement is set to strengthen the development of Namibia's burgeoning offshore energy industry. Coming on the heels of significant offshore energy discoveries in the country, the MoU establishes a framework for collaboration on upstream offshore infrastructure development projects.

The MoU sets the foundation for both companies to share knowledge, build competencies, and develop a skilled, technically proficient workforce. The collaboration will drive innovation, enhance safety, and support the sustainable growth of Namibia's energy industry.

This agreement will drive NAMCOR's capabilities in managing large-scale and complex SURF (Subsea, Umbilical, Riser, Flowlines) development projects. The partnership will leverage Subsea7's extensive expertise and innovative technologies to deliver lower-carbon and sustainable energy developments.

Interim Managing Director of NAMCOR, Ms. Victoria Sibeya, commented, "These partnerships are designed to create synergies within the industry to better guide us as we grow the nascent oil and gas sector. We are excited to be at the forefront of value creation in Namibia's energy landscape."

Meanwhile, Subsea7's VP Pursuits Southern Africa, Steve Tate, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "This MoU marks the beginning of a strong, long-term relationship with NAMCOR, and is pivotal in advancing the nascent energy sector in Namibia."