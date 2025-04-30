Namibia: Interns Aid Ministry of Justice in Data Migration for New Trust System

The Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with Green Enterprise Solutions (Green), has launched a Data Capturing and Cleansing Programme utilising interns.

This initiative is designed to facilitate a smooth transition of data from the Master of the High Court's legacy system to a newly developed Trust system.

According to a statement from Green, the programme is crucial as the Ministry prepares to decommission the current legacy system. While still operational, the existing system has identified limitations that could potentially expose Namibia to risks associated with illicit finance, including the severe consequence of international blacklisting.

"There is a pressing need for Namibia to upgrade to a robust trust system, which is essential for financial transparency and integrity," they added.

They said countries across the world are working with financial regulators to address strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering (AML) systems. "Deficiencies can lead to serious consequences for a county, affecting everything from international aid to banking relationships and trade, something Namibia is keen to avoid," they emphasised.

Green informed that as part of this initiative, 20 university students and graduates are gaining hand on experience in data capturing and playing a vital role in manually transferring essential data.

"Their contributions will be the foundation of the new system, ensuring a seamless transition, improving operational efficiency, strengthening financial transparency, and integrity. This will go a long way to preserving the reputation of Namibia in the international trading market," they said.

They said the three-month programme, which began in early March and runs until May, focusing on transitioning the Ministry's outdated records system to and updated platform. "Interns are tasked with manually extracting, verifying and migrating date while receiving specialised training to ensure accuracy, security and efficiency," they explained.

Green said to equip participants with the necessary skills, they conducted an intensive orientation during the first week, covering data handling, system integration and problem-solving. "The internship serves as a bridge between academic learning and real world application, fostering teamwork, professionalism and attention to detail," they added.

Head of Project Management at Green, Bro-Matthew Niikondo said they are excited to begin transferring data into the new system, allowing the Ministry to fully reap the benefits of this investment.

The programme is hosted at the Ministry's headquarters, where interns work alongside Green's technical team and Ministry staff to facilitate the migration process.