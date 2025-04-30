Uganda: No Evidence Ugandan President Closed Parliament Over 'Theft' By Lawmakers

IN SHORT: A TikTok video claims that Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has shut down the country's parliament over "the theft of 10M" by some MPs. But this is false; parliament remains open, and sessions are ongoing.

A TikTok video shows the main entrance to Uganda's parliament building, with the national anthem playing in the background.

The top caption reads: "President Museveni closes the parliament of Uganda due to theft of 10M by some MPs."

The bottom caption states: "Parliament closed due to further notice."

The video shows no activity beyond the static image and music. It has over 28,000 views and 700 likes.

Context and background

Yoweri Museveni has been president of Uganda since 1986. Uganda's parliament is a key branch of government. There are no constitutional provisions that allow the president to unilaterally close or dissolve parliament. Any temporary suspension of sittings, such as recesses, is decided by parliament itself and managed through official procedures.

While the video mentions a "10 million theft", it is unclear what exactly it is referring to. But the claim likely relates to a recent controversial payout in which Museveni confirmed that all MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement, friendly opposition members and independents received USh100 million (US$27,000) each.

Museveni described the payment as a patriotic contribution using classified funds to support national unity and reward "good behaviour".

The payouts triggered public criticism. Some commentators called for parliament to be closed. Opposition MPs accused Museveni of using the funds to buy loyalty and reward MPs for passing controversial legislation such as the coffee bill. Some, including the parliamentary leadership, initially denied involvement in the payments.

However, news reports show that Museveni has threatened to close parliament in recent years when he has been unhappy with parliamentarians.

He cited past dictatorial regimes, such as that of Idi Amin, in which parliament was suspended. But this has never actually happened under the current constitution.

This is the context in which the video alleging a shutdown of parliament emerged. The TikTok post claims that Museveni responded to the payout controversy by suspending parliament. But is this true? We checked.

No evidence parliament has been closed

The TikTok video provides no evidence beyond a static image and dramatic captions. No credible Ugandan media has reported such closure, and parliament has continued to meet without interruption.

Official parliamentary records, such as the April Hansard from the Uganda parliament's website and recorded livestreams of proceedings on its verified YouTube channel, show that proceedings are ongoing. Videos of plenary debates and committee activities throughout April 2025 are publicly available, as are social media updates, further confirming that parliament remains active.

The absence of any official statement, credible news reports or legal basis for such an action, along with clear evidence of ongoing parliamentary proceedings, proves that the TikTok post is fabricated.

The claim that Museveni has closed parliament is false.