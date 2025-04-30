Africa: No Evidence for Viral Claim That People With Blood Type O Should Avoid Potatoes to Prevent Arthritis

IN SHORT: A viral TikTok video by a Kenyan wellness brand claims potatoes cause arthritis in people with blood group O. But experts say there's no scientific evidence to back this up.

A TikTok video posted by a Nairobi-based health and wellness centre has gone viral with a bold nutritional claim. Nairobi is the capital of Kenya.

In the video, a woman wearing a white lab coat emblazoned with the company's logo tells viewers:

Did you know if you're blood group type O, you should not be taking potatoes? Reason being, potatoes puts you at risk of getting arthritis. You should eat according to your blood group. If you're blood group type A, there are foods specific to blood group type A, B, O, AB. Visit us, get to know your blood group, and get a personalized meal plan according to your own blood group.

She shows a visual of a food pyramid and a circular food chart.

The video has received over 1.1 million views, more than 32,000 likes, and over 4,000 comments.

Blood type diets and wellness trends

The video appears to be based on the popular but unproven idea of the blood type diet. It was introduced in the late 1990s by naturopathic doctor Peter D'Adamo through his book Eat Right 4 Your Type. The diet says people should eat specific foods or avoid others based on their blood type: A, B, AB, or O.

According to this model, people with blood group O are considered "hunter-gatherers" and are advised to avoid certain foods such as wheat, dairy products and nightshade vegetables - a group that includes potatoes, tomatoes and aubergines.

The TikTok video echoes some of these dietary ideas, in particular that potatoes are harmful to people with blood type O and can cause arthritis. But is this true? We checked.

What science says about blood types, potatoes, and arthritis

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that people with blood type O, or any of the others, are more likely to get arthritis from eating potatoes.

The blood type diet does not specifically link potatoes to arthritis. But it does advise people with blood type O to avoid plants in the Solanaceae (nightshade) family, which includes potatoes. The diet claims that such plants can cause inflammation and digestive problems in type O people. The TikTok video likely links this to arthritis, a condition associated with inflammation. Nightshades are also a common target of several TikTok myths.

While some people with inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis report worsening symptoms after eating some nightshades, this is not related to blood type. Even then, such sensitivities vary from person to person. No clinical guidelines recommend avoiding potatoes on the basis of blood type, and potatoes are a good source of nutrients.

As for the broader blood type diet, a 2013 review in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found no evidence to support the diet's health claims. A 2014 PLOS ONE study found that people who followed a blood group-based diet had better health markers. But this was due to the overall quality of their diet, not their blood type.

Experts in nutrition and immunology agree that while personalised nutrition has its place, there is no scientific basis for basing it solely on blood type. Arthritis risk is caused by a mix of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors, not blood type.

There's no scientific basis for saying that people with blood type O should avoid potatoes to prevent arthritis. The idea is linked to an unproven dietary theory that is not supported by medical evidence.