Kenya: Video Not of Kenya's Former Deputy President Apologising to Ruto in 2025 - Footage Altered

IN SHORT: A video shared on social media in April 2025 appears to show Kenya's former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua apologising to William Ruto during the president's tour of Mount Kenya. But the footage is misleading. It uses old video, combined with AI-generated audio, to falsely suggest a new apology.

A video shared on Kenyan social media in April 2025, where it has drawn tens of thousands of views, claims that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has apologised to president William Ruto.

The two fell out in 2024, leading to Gachagua's impeachment and removal from office in October. He was accused of corruption, undermining the presidency and creating political divisions.

The caption accompanying the video reads: "Former Deputy Gachagua (Riggy G) has apologised to President William Ruto days into Ruto's historic visit back to Mt Kenya."

The attached video appears to show a Citizen TV news broadcast, with text along the bottom of the screen that reads: "Gachagua to Ruto: Please forgive me. Former deputy president seeks forgiveness from Pres. Ruto."

At the start of the clip, news anchor Jeff Koinange appears to introduce the story.

A voice-over says: "Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has apologised to president William Ruto. Days into Ruto's historic visit back to central Kenya, Gachagua bows his head. A public apology watched by the whole nation. Will this apology calm the waters or is it just the eye of the storm? Folks, you can't make this stuff up. This is the story of the hour."

The clip then cuts to Gachagua saying: "To my brother president William Ruto, if in our zeal and commitment to work I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me."

Fallout between Ruto and Gachagua

The video began circulating online a day after Ruto began a five-day tour of the politically significant Mount Kenya region. The area, which covers parts of central Kenya, is predominantly inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities and is Gachagua's home.

Political tensions have been high in Mount Kenya following Gachagua's impeachment and the subsequent removal of his allies from key parliamentary committees in February and March 2025.

Since his removal, Gachagua has been mobilising opposition to the president and taken to building political alliances, with the aim of unseating Ruto in the 2027 general elections.

But does this video really show Gachagua apologising to the president in 2025? We checked.

Video combines old unrelated clips and AI-generated audio

The accompanying audio, while sounding like Koinange, is noticeably out of sync with his lip movements.

Africa Check did a reverse image search on keyframes from the clip. We found a longer version of the footage of Koinange posted on the Citizen TV Kenya YouTube channel on 2 March 2025, but there was no mention of an apology.

In the original broadcast, the background showed images of opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka and State House, which were cut out of the doctored video.

The font of the text on the screen also differed between the original and doctored clips.

Analysis of the segment featuring news anchor Koinange reveals a mismatch between the audio and his lip movements, another sign that the voice may have been generated using artificial intelligence, or AI, tools.

A Google search using the keywords "Gachagua to Ruto: Please forgive me" brings up the 2024 video of Gachagua apologising. It was taken from an address he made at his Karen residence on 6 October 2024, days before the senate impeached him.

In the 2024 video, Gachagua asked Ruto for forgiveness, but the apology was made in the context of his impeachment proceedings, not in 2025.

The rest of the audio of Gachagua's speech is also authentic. But the suggestion that this manipulated clip shows a 2025 broadcast is not.

The false claim was also shared here, here, here and here.