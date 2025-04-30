Nigeria: No Bomb Blast in Abuja - Claim That Assasination Attempt On Nigeria's Vice President Left 26 Dead Is False

No bomb blast in Abuja: Claim that assasination attempt on Nigeria's vice president left 26 dead is false

IN SHORT: A report circulating on Facebook claims that a bomb blast targeting Nigeria's vice president, Kashim Shettima, killed 26 people in the capital Abuja. The claim is false.

"A bomb blast rocked Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, early this morning, leaving at least 26 people dead and several others injured," reads the headline of a Facebook post labelled "breaking news", circulating on 29 April 2025.

The Facebook post claims the blast was an assassination attempt on Nigeria's vice president, Kashim Shettima, and includes photos supposedly showing the scene.

Part of the post reads:

According to security sources, the explosion was an apparent assassination attempt targeting Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima. However, the Vice President was not harmed, as the device detonated moments before his convoy was expected to pass through the area.Preliminary investigations suggest a coordinated effort to eliminate Vice President Shettima by any means necessary. Authorities have cordoned off the scene, and an intensive investigation is currently underway.

The same claim appears here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

Shettima was the governor of Borno state in north-eastern Nigeria from 2011 to 2019.

During his tenure the state experienced some of the worst attacks by terrorist group Boko Haram, including the infamous 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok village.

Shettima became a senator in 2019 and represented Borno Central senatorial district until 2023, when he became the vice president of the country.

On 19 April 2025, the presidency debunked a rumour of a rift between Shettima and president Bola Tinubu.

But did a bomb explosion aimed at Shettima kill at least 26 people in Abuja on 29 April? We checked.

Photos from Iran

Reverse image searches showed that the photos presented as evidence of the bomb blast in Abuja were taken in Iran.

We found the same photos in trustworthy media reports that say they show scenes of a blast at the port of Bandar Abbas, reportedly Iran's biggest port, on 28 April.

The death toll from the explosion in Iran was reportedly 70, with about 1,000 people injured.

No evidence of the claim

No credible media platform has reported a bomb blast in Abuja on 29 April or an assasination attempt on Shettima. It's therefore very unlikely to be true.

Past bomb blasts in Abuja were widely reported by local and international media. This includes the explosion of an improvised explosive device in January, which killed two people in a school near Abuja.

There is no evidence of any bomb explosion in Abuja on 29 April. The claim is false.

