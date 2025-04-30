Tanzania: State to Build Modern Bus Terminals Nationwide

30 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — The government has reaffirmed its commitment to upgrading and constructing modern bus terminals across various local government authorities in phases, MPs were told yesterday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office for Regional Administration and Local Governments (PORALG), Dr Festo Dugange made the assurance in response to questions from Legislators during the ongoing parliamentary session.

Makete MP Festo Sanga (CCM) had asked when the government plans to initiate the construction of the Kisasa Bus Terminal in Makete under strategic national projects.

In his response, Dr Dugange said that while the government has already made improvements to the existing terminal in the Mabehewani area using local council revenues, plans are underway to develop a more modern facility.

"The Makete District Council has a bus terminal covering 3.1 acres at Mabehewani, which was improved using 40m/- from the council's internal revenue. This terminal is currently operational," Dr Dugange explained.

He added: "For the 2024/25 financial year, the council allocated 100m/- to further improve the Mabehewani terminal. Moreover, to establish a more spacious and modern facility, 24.5 acres have been earmarked, part of which will be used for the construction of a new Kisasa Bus Terminal."

Similarly, Moshi Urban MP Mr Priscus Tarimo (CCM) inquired about the status of the Ngangamfumuni Bus Terminal project in his constituency.

Dr Dugange detailed that the project began in 2019 with a contract value of 28.9bn/-.

To date, 7.5bn/- has been disbursed and the project has reached 51 per cent of completion.

"For the 2025/26 financial year, the government has allocated 1bn/- to continue with the construction. The government will keep releasing funds for this terminal based on the submission of payment certificates until the project is fully completed," Dr Dugange explained.

He emphasised that the government remains dedicated to improving public transport infrastructure nationwide to

