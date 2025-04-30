Tanzania: Uhuru Torch Race Leader Hails Health Projects in Dodoma

THE National Uhuru Torch Race Leader, Mr Ismail Ali Ussi has hailed the government's commitment to strengthening the health sector, citing significant achievements under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Ussi made the remarks recently when officiating at the opening of Ilazo Health Centre in Ipagala Ward, Dodoma.

He noted that the government has been making outstanding efforts to improve citizens' welfare, saying: "Last year, the Uhuru Torch passed through this facility and laid the foundation stone...it is fascinating that today we are inaugurating its full operations."

Mr Ussi stressed the importance of public support in advancing government development initiatives, pointing out that effective supervision and management of projects are crucial for sustainable national progress.

Speaking at the event, Dodoma City Chief Medical Officer, Dr Pima Sebastian, said the construction and equipping of the health centre had cost 3.2bn/-.

He explained that the facility, which employs 48 staff, will serve more than 90,000 residents and was built through funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with the City Council contributing 1.5bn/-.

Dodoma Urban Member of Parliament and Minister for Minerals, Mr Antony Mavunde said the facility will significantly boost healthcare services for residents of Ipagala, Nzuguni, and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, Mr Ussi also laid a foundation stone for a 1.6-kilometre tarmac road project linking Singida Road to the Dodoma City Hospital.

Another project inspected was the clean cooking energy initiative at Santhome Secondary School in Nala Ward, where Mr Ussi lauded the school's adoption of clean energy solutions, in line with government efforts to promote safe and sustainable energy use.

"President Samia is keen to see Tanzanians adopting clean and safe cooking energy," he stressed, describing her as Africa's number one champion for clean energy initiatives.

On his part, Mr Mavunde noted that Dodoma Region has distributed 3,500 gas stoves to promote clean cooking energy, with 60 per cent of food vendors (mama lishe) now using gas instead of traditional fuels.