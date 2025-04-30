Tanzania: Zanzibar Celebrates a New Musical Icon

Zanzibar — The Zanzibar Dhow Countries Music Academy (DCMA) is proudly celebrating the extraordinary journey of Tryphon Evarist, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, music educator and artistic director whose musical odyssey began within the very halls of DCMA.

From humble beginnings as a music student, Tryphon has blossomed into one of Zanzibar's most revered and influential musical figures. After years of unwavering dedication, Tryphon has successfully earned his Diploma in Music from DCMA.

His inspiring rise from a curious learner to a respected accordion teacher, composer, performer and mentor is a powerful testament to talent nurtured through education, perseverance and passion.

At a press conference held at DCMA's Stone Town campus ahead of his highly anticipated album launch on May 3, DCMA Director Halda Alkanaan praised Tryphon's musical evolution and contribution to the island's vibrant cultural scene.

"Known for his remarkable versatility, Tryphon commands a wide range of traditional and modern instruments," Alkanaan said.

"He has collaborated with numerous local and international bands, blending the rich heritage of traditional Zanzibari music with contemporary Afrofusion styles."

In 2024, Tryphon's artistry earned him three prestigious music awards -- Best Singer, Best Instrumentalist and Best Taarab Song, the latter for a standout composition that he wrote, arranged and performed himself. Speaking to journalists,

Tryphon emphasised that his mission goes far beyond performance. As a music educator and cultural ambassador, he is deeply committed to preserving and innovating Swahili music traditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He currently teaches music theory, vocal technique, traditional drumming and dance, while also engaging in archiving and transcribing Taarab music -- a vital effort to safeguard this historic genre for future generations.

Tryphon also serves as a mentor at DCMA, guiding young talents to respect their cultural roots while exploring new creative horizons. Now, another major milestone awaits.

On May 3, 2025, Tryphon will unveil his debut album, 'AMKA', a rich collection of 10 original tracks, including the awardwinning Taarab composition that captivated national audiences.

"This album is a reflection of my journey, my roots, my identity and the future I envision for Zanzibari music and It's more than an album; it's a dream realised and a gift to the people who inspired me," Tryphon shared.

DCMA invites music lovers, artists, cultural advocates and the broader community to attend the official album launch at Idris Abdulwakil Hall in Kikwajuni, Stone Town.

The event promises an unforgettable celebration of music, culture and the power of artistic transformation.