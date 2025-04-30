Sudan: UNFPA Announces Solidarity With Sudan and Provides Further Support

Al-Gaddarif — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced its solidarity and support for the Sudanese people, prioritizing them despite the ongoing wars around the world. The Fund will also provide further support in all areas, particularly in Al-Gaddarif State, which hosts large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees due to the war.

During her meeting Tuesday with the Acting Wali (governor) of Al-Gaddarif State, Abdul-Azim Al-Jamous, in the presence of the Wali's Advisor for Refugee Affairs, the International Director of Emergency Response at UNFPA, Ms. Shoko Lemi, highlighted the need for immediate emergency response, particularly for IDPs, refugees, and host communities. She also called on other organizations to respond to the challenges facing Sudan.

Al-Gaddarif government called for the preparation of a memorandum prioritizing the necessary intervention projects, focusing on the UNFPA's health programs, particularly the health of pregnant women, children and gender-based violence. It also announced that the acting Wali of Al-Gaddarif State would be granted ambassadorial status for the UNFPA to deliver the Fund's message to the targeted population in the state.

For his part, Acting Wali of Al-Gaddarif State praised the role of the United Nations Population Fund and the services it continues to provide in the state. He noted that the state has hosted more than three million IDPs, in addition to Ethiopian refugees, who have placed significant pressure on the state's health, education, and water services. He called on the UNFPA to urgently intervene in these service areas.