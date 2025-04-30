Sudan: Al-Burhan Stresses the Need to Review Civil Service Laws

Port Sudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has stressed the need to review civil service laws, stating that the multiplicity of laws and their frequent changes have greatly harmed the state.

Addressing the opening session of the Civil Service Conference, organized by the Ministry of Labor and Administrative Reform under the slogan "Towards an Effective and Sustainable Civil Service," he said that the next phase requires adherence to administrative regulations and laws.

He emphasized the necessity for civil service workers to keep pace with modern administrative techniques, adding, "We will not allow the sabotage of state institutions and damage to their property."

He saluted the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity from the armed forces, their supporting forces, and the mobilized forces, praising the great sacrifices they made for the honor and dignity of the Sudanese people. Al-Burhan said that the claims being circulated that this war is against specific races and ethnicities are pure lies, stressing that the battle is against the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and all those who bear arms with them. He added, "Our message to all citizens is not to listen to these lies," indicating that the armed forces unite all Sudanese people, regardless of their background and tribe, without discrimination.

TSC President explained that the crime committed in the Salha area, south of Omdurman, by the thugs of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia, constitutes a heinous crime against civilians, stressing that the armed forces will continue the battle for dignity until victory.

Al-Burhan stated that the claims being circulated that Islamists are waging the war from Portsudan are pure lies and rumors, explaining that the armed forces are national forces that do not recognize partisanship or narrow affiliations, and that they are fighting for the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.