Sudan: Joint Force - We Are Determined to Fight to Eliminate the Last Militia and Mercenary in Sudan Element

El Fashir — The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements said it is following with great astonishment and sarcasm the repeated statements issued by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia calling on the fighting forces inside El-Fashir to "exit safely."

The Joint Force considers these calls hollow, coming after the Rapid Support Forces suffered crushing defeats at the hands of the valiant forces in more than 208 previous battles, the most recent of which occurred recently.

The Joint Forces emphasized that these calls are nothing more than a desperate attempt to cover up their abject failure and complete inability to achieve any progress on the ground.

In a statement issued today in response to the Rapid Support Forces' statement, it added that the militia has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that it understands only the language of killing, destruction, and looting, and that their calls for a "safe exit" are nothing but lies aimed at deceiving civilians and misleading public opinion.

The Joint Forces assured everyone that their forces will not heed such misleading calls, as they are the call of the defeated and helpless. They will remain steadfast in their positions until the last soldier, and will defend El-Fashir and its people until these militias are defeated and the last militia and mercenary on Sudanese soil is eliminated.

The Joint Forces noted that they have chosen the path of struggle in defense of the rights and dignity of the people, and will not deviate from this path, no matter how great. They also affirmed that they will not hesitate to hold accountable anyone involved in these heinous crimes.