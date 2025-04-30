Sudan: Jabir and Khartoum State Wali Discuss Progress On Service Projects in the State

Port Sudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir has reviewed the progress of development and service projects and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the war in Khartoum State, particularly water, electricity, and infrastructure.

During a meeting in his office on Tuesday with the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, Gen. Jabir was briefed on the state government's efforts to rehabilitate water and electricity networks in safe and liberated areas, as well as the measures taken by the state to rehabilitate hospitals and bridges in preparation for the return of citizens to their homes.

TSC Member pledged to overcome all obstacles hindering the implementation and rehabilitation of service projects and to follow up on the technical and administrative support pledged by some international organizations and United Nations agencies.

For his part, the Wali of Khartoum State explained that the meeting discussed all arrangements related to the building, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of service projects, roads, and bridges, particularly the bridges on Al-Tahadi Road and the Halfaya and Shambat bridges, the renovation of which will begin in the coming period.

Hamza explained that he acquainted Jabir with the overall security, humanitarian, and service conditions in the state and efforts to secure the liberated areas.