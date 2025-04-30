Sudan: Jabir and Khartoum State Wali Discuss Progress On Service Projects in the State

30 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir has reviewed the progress of development and service projects and the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the war in Khartoum State, particularly water, electricity, and infrastructure.

During a meeting in his office on Tuesday with the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, Gen. Jabir was briefed on the state government's efforts to rehabilitate water and electricity networks in safe and liberated areas, as well as the measures taken by the state to rehabilitate hospitals and bridges in preparation for the return of citizens to their homes.

TSC Member pledged to overcome all obstacles hindering the implementation and rehabilitation of service projects and to follow up on the technical and administrative support pledged by some international organizations and United Nations agencies.

For his part, the Wali of Khartoum State explained that the meeting discussed all arrangements related to the building, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of service projects, roads, and bridges, particularly the bridges on Al-Tahadi Road and the Halfaya and Shambat bridges, the renovation of which will begin in the coming period.

Hamza explained that he acquainted Jabir with the overall security, humanitarian, and service conditions in the state and efforts to secure the liberated areas.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.