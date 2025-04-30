Rwanda: DR Congo Peace Talks - Multiple Country Representatives Meet in Qatar

Multiple representatives of African countries and beyond met in Doha, Qatar to continue the discussions for bringing a solution to the eastern DR Congo crisis.

A statement issued by the Qatari foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday, April 30, showed that the meeting was attended by representatives from Togo, USA, France, Qatar, DR Congo, and Rwanda.

It follows the trilateral meeting held in Doha on March 18, between the heads of state of Rwanda, DR Congo, and Qatar.

"The discussions focused on the efforts to address the situation in the eastern DR Congo, the ongoing dialogue between the government of DR Congo and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23rd (AFC/M23) movement, and the humanitarian situation in eastern DR Congo, which continues to demand an urgent and coordinated response," the joint statement read.

It further noted that the representatives welcomed the joint declaration between DR Congo and the AFC/M23, facilitated by Qatar, on their commitments to the ceasefire, an urgent priority to facilitate humanitarian assistance.

The representatives agreed on the importance for the future of the region, to address through dialogue the root causes of the ongoing crises and the challenges to sustainable peace. They also reaffirmed their joint position on the urgent need for the disputing parties to resolve this conflict without delay, taking into consideration African Union and United Nations pertinent resolutions.

They also welcomed the significant advancements marked by the signing of the Declaration of Principles in Washington D.C. on April 25 and expressed their readiness to contribute to the ongoing efforts that promote mutual trust, sustainable ceasefire, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, including the efforts by the EAC and SADC under the auspices of the African Union.

