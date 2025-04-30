Congo-Kinshasa: Defeated Congolese Soldiers Leave M23-Contolled Goma

30 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The Long — The long-awaited transfer of defeated Congolese soldiers sheltered at a UN base in M23-controlled Goma in eastern DR Congo has begun, with up to 130 troops leaving the city this morning.

"The first batch comprising of 130 soldiers left at 5:19 this morning," a source at Goma airport, where at least 1000 FARDC troops sought refuge at a MONUSCO base when the M23 took Goma late January," told The New Times on Wednesday, April 30.

The exercise is being coordinated by Red Cross, along with representative of AFC/M23, Kinshasa and MUNUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force in the Congo.

The convoy of the withdrawing troops drove northwards and will exit M23-held territory through Lubero, according to our source.

They are expected to head to Kinshasa, the capital of war-torn DR Congo.

The exercise had been postponed at least twice in recent months, threatening to worsen tension.

The development comes just a day after SAMIDRC, the pro-Kinshasa force deployed by the SADC regional bloc, began it's own withdrawal from Goma, after it and its coalition partners failed to stop the M23 from capturing the city in January.

However, contrary to the SADC troops, the Congolese soldiers are withdrawing without their weapons, which have been seized by the AFC/M23.

Prior to the exercise, a screening effort was conducted by a team involving M23 representatives to identify the surrendered FADRC troops inside the MONUSCO camp and their weapons.

Thousands of other defeated FARDC troops and allied militias surrendered to M23, many choosing to join the rebels.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.