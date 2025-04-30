West Africa: Official Statement about AFRICOM Director of Logistics Announces Location for 2025 Logistics Conference

document

The 2025 West Africa Logistics Conference (WALC) will be hosted in Liberia for the first time, I am thrilled to announce this significant milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen regional collaboration and logistics capabilities across West Africa.

The 2025 WALC will focus on enhancing interoperability, developing aligned logistics strategies, and resourcing readiness to ensure our collective ability to respond swiftly and effectively to regional challenges.

Building on the success of the 2024 WALC in Cameroon, this upcoming conference will serve as a vital platform for military and civilian leaders to address shared logistics challenges and responding across the spectrum of operations.

Logistics remains the backbone of all operations, and is especially critical in a place as vast as the African continent. Key discussions at the event will explore supply chain security, doctrine harmonization, and sustainable procurement practices, with an emphasis on empowering our African partners by strengthening our partnership network.

Liberia’s selection as cohost underscores its growing role in regional security and its commitment to fostering stability and cooperation. I extend my gratitude to our Liberian partners for their dedication in preparing for this landmark event. Over the coming months, U.S. Africa Command looks forward to working closely with the Armed Forces of Liberia and other West African partners to ensure a

productive and impactful conference.

The 2025 WALC will feature dynamic panels, partner-led discussions, and practical exchanges to share best practices, lessons learned, and opportunities for collaboration. Together, we will strengthen the logistics networks that underpin shared security and humanitarian goals, advancing peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.

