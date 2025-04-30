Sudan: ICJ Announces May 5th As Date for Ruling in Sudan's Case Against UAE

Port Sudan — The International Court of Justice (ICJ) officially announced that it will issue its ruling on Sudan's case against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, May 5th.

This came after the court considered the charges brought by Sudan against the UAE related to the crimes committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Darfur, particularly the genocide against the Masalit ethnic group in El-Geneina, West Darfur State.

The court's announcement on its official website on Tuesday read, "Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Sudan (Sudan v. United Arab Emirates) - Request for indication of provisional measures - Court to issue its order on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 3:00 PM."

In its first session on April 10th, the court ruled that the grounds presented by the government of Sudan in its complaint against the UAE provided sufficient indications to proceed with the case. It also rejected the reservations submitted by the UAE in its defense, describing them as general reservations, prompting the court to initiate litigation proceedings.

Following the conclusion of the public hearings on April 10, the court explained that it would now begin deliberations in the case and announced that its decision would be issued in a public session, the date of which would be announced in due course.