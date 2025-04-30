Sudan: River Nile State Wali - 40 Trucks Equipped With Various Supplies to Support Western Sahara Mobile Forces

Port Sudan — The Wali (governor) of River Nile State revealed that the state is in the process of sending 40 trucks equipped with various supplies to support the Mobile Forces in the Western Desert, in addition to sending convoys to the Jamo'iya area.

The Wali of the River Nile State, briefed Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, on the overall situation in River Nile State, particularly the economic, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

During a meeting with the Wali of the River Nile State, Mohamed El-Badawi Abdel-Majid Abu Gurun, in his office in Portsudan on Tuesday, His Excellency directed the activation of all partnerships that would support the state's economy, particularly heavy and medium industries. He pledged to overcome all administrative and financial obstacles to promote industrial development in Sudan.

TSC Member praised the state's efforts, which contributed to the success of the past agricultural season and to benefit from the autumn season in the water harvesting project, which contributed to the success of the agricultural season, particularly in the fields of wheat and sorghum cultivation.

TSC Member affirmed his support for the convoys prepared by the River Nile State heading to the desert to support the armed forces, other regular forces, and their supporting forces. He praised the state's humanitarian efforts in providing large quantities of food and humanitarian supplies to these convoys.

For his part, the Wali of the River Nile State explained, in a press statement following the meeting, that the meeting touched on a number of vital issues related to the agricultural season, as well as industrial and economic projects in the state.

He explained that the rainwater harvest season contributed to the success of sorghum and wheat cultivation, with high productivity ranging from 18 to 30 sacks per acre in the southern and northern parts of the state, whereas Shendi and its southern areas achieved high productivity, reaching 22 sacks in the central area, while productivity in Atbara, Ad Damr, and Berber reached 30 sacks per acre.

Regarding the industrial sector, the Wali of the River Nile State stated that the state has focused on supporting various types of industries, noting that heavy industries have begun in the state and that a number of iron and steel factories have been opened. He explained that the TSC member has directed activation of partnerships with a number of countries to enhance industrial development in Sudan.