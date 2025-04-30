Mauritius: Focus On Role of Ai in Revolutionising Health and Safety At Work

The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Lutchmanah Pentiah, shared his vision of fostering a democratic, fast-thinking, efficient and effective workforce with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Minister was speaking this morning, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Moka, at the opening ceremony of a workshop for chairpersons of Safety and Health Committees, to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2025, themed around 'Revolutionising health and safety: the role of AI and Digitalisation at Work'.

In his address Minister Pentiah underpinned the role of working as a team guided by clear objectives to think ahead to the future of the public service. "It is a privilege for my Ministry to lead the way to build a safer place at work for public officers, and as we celebrate this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work, we endeavour take support from AI to achieve our aims', he stated.

He recalled that the journey towards the integration of AI remains a complex one, and should be made through gradual steps.

The Public Service Minister furthermore pointed out that his plan is based on the key objective of creating an inclusive, valued, integrated, sustainable and above all, an effective and accountable workforce.

Speaking about the prevailing under-valorisation of the Health and Safety cadre, the Minister affirmed that he will ensure that the department is equipped, becomes resourceful and informed, so that it obtains its rightful place amidst the public sector and enterprises, and is leveraged to play a key role in our work environment.

Mr Pentiah invited them to embrace AI in their work, and undertake data gathering, which is a crucial step towards digitalisation to eventually master the AI system.

In his concluding remarks the Minister pointed out that it is crucial for everyone to work together as a team, highlighting his aim of fostering a strong and resilient public service.