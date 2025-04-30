Somalia: President Laftagareen Meets UN Special Envoy James Swan in Baidoa to Discuss Security, Development, and Humanitarian Issues

Somalia's South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, on Wednesday received the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador James Swan, and his delegation at the Presidential Palace in Baidoa, the interim capital of Bay region.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the overall situation in Somalia, focusing on key areas including national security, political developments, humanitarian challenges, and ongoing development projects that the UN is supporting in the South West State.

Ambassador Swan commended the bravery and dedication of the Somali National Armed Forces, particularly their recent successful operations against the Al-Shabaab militants.

He praised their achievements and reaffirmed the UN's continued support to the South West State government in its efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The meeting underscored the strong cooperation between the United Nations and the South West State, with both parties emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to improve governance, enhance security, and address the humanitarian needs of the population.