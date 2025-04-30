Somalia: President Laftagareen Meets UN Special Envoy James Swan in Baidoa to Discuss Security, Development, and Humanitarian Issues

30 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, on Wednesday received the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador James Swan, and his delegation at the Presidential Palace in Baidoa, the interim capital of Bay region.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on the overall situation in Somalia, focusing on key areas including national security, political developments, humanitarian challenges, and ongoing development projects that the UN is supporting in the South West State.

Ambassador Swan commended the bravery and dedication of the Somali National Armed Forces, particularly their recent successful operations against the Al-Shabaab militants.

He praised their achievements and reaffirmed the UN's continued support to the South West State government in its efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The meeting underscored the strong cooperation between the United Nations and the South West State, with both parties emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to improve governance, enhance security, and address the humanitarian needs of the population.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.