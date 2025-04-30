Nigeria: Police Arraign Eight Suspects for Stealing NNPC Iron Pole

30 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

They were arraigned on four counts of conspiracy, breach of peace, damage and stealing, to which they, however, pleaded guilty.

The Nigerian police on Wednesday arraigned eight persons for allegedly stealing an iron pole valued at N95,000, property of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

The defendants, who were arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates' Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, include Ismaila Akorede, 35; Ogundeji Eri, 17; Emiola Paul, 41; Oladejo Adisa, 20; and Aremu Oladejo, 25.

The rest are Oladiran Sola, 24; Ademola Joshua, 28 and Kareem Taiwo, 35.

Defence lawyer Akin Ajidagba, who appeared for all the defendants, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Sikiru Ibrahim, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendants, on 12 April, at about 9:00 a.m., stole an iron pole valued at N95,000, property of NNPCL.

Mr Ibrahim said the defendants also engaged in a fight in a public place, willfully and unlawfully damaging the side mirror of a blue-coloured Nissan pick-up van, with registration number: XA 817 KNH valued at N50, 000.

Mr Ibrahim introduced one Okunlola Oluwatunmise as representing NNPCL in court.

He said that the offences were committed at Taara/ Oke-Elerin area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 45, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The magistrate, M. M. Olagbenro, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the matter till 18 June for hearing.

(NAN)

