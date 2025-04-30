Africa: AUC Chairperson Received H.E. Mr. Régis Onanga Ndiaye, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon

30 April 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Mr. Régis Onanga Ndiaye, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon. Commending Gabon's peaceful transition to constitutional order; through inclusive dialogue, a national referendum, & credible elections that was observed by the AU, the Chairperson welcomed the lifting of the suspension of Gabon today by the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) & affirmed Gabon's vital role in continental governance & within AU institutions. He expressed hope that Gabon's example will inspire similar pathways toward constitutional restoration across the continent.

Minister Ndiaye, in turn, conveyed appreciation to the Chairperson of the AU, the AU Commission, the AU PSC for their support throughout Gabon's democratic transition. He delivered a message from H.E. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, inviting the Chairperson to the upcoming inauguration in Libreville on 3 May 2025--a gracious invitation which the Chairperson warmly accepted.

