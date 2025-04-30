Zimbabwe: Gvt Considers Emergency Disaster Risk Management Plan for New Parliament Building

The government is mulling over setting up a comprehensive emergency disaster risk management plan for the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Speaking at a disaster risk management workshop at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Tuesday, Local Government Deputy Minister Albert Mavhunga said having a plan in place will avoid diversion of development resources towards humanitarian assistance in the event of disasters.

"Our safety and well-being depend on our ability to effectively plan for and respond to potential emergencies. I am confident that with your expertise and continual collaboration, we can develop robust and effective strategies that will make this institution of national importance more resilient to potential disasters.

"The planning process must consider a wide range of possible threats and hazards that may impact the Parliament building and its environment.

"Effective planning must be built around comprehensive, ongoing assessment of physical, social, and environmental characteristics," he said.

Zimbabwe is prone to a plethora of hazards: floods, landslides, fires, tropical storms, earthquakes and epidemics.

The El Nino-induced drought and Cyclone Idai are two major natural disasters to hit Zimbabwe in recent years, causing the government to divert resources to mitigate the crises.

"With climate change, the scale and frequencies of natural hazards, events are rising with the ever-increasing need to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters, as well as prevent and anticipate hazard risks," Mavhunga added.

"It is for this reason that the coordination structure for disaster reduction is underpinned by the Cabinet Committee on Environment, Disaster Prevention and Management (CCEDPM)."

CCEDPM's responsibility is optimal readiness and management of emergencies and disasters, and to ensure integration of disaster risk reduction into development.

The deputy minister added that the comprehensive emergency operational plan considered all threats and hazards throughout the planning process, addressing safety needs before, during and after an incident, accounting for incidents that might occur at any hour of the day or night.

"This plan, which we endeavour to develop, delineates the capabilities, responsibilities and authorities of various government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as the private sector, in planning for, preventing and responding to any emergencies at this building," he said.

He added that the planning process should provide for the access and functional needs of everyone, including those with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, those from religiously, racially and ethically diverse backgrounds.

"As we deliberate, let us ensure that the planning process meets the requirements of all applicable national frameworks, laws, bylaws, including requirements for emergency response and evacuation, as well as ensuring timely warnings and emergency alerts."