Senegal: PSG Hope to Have Dembele Firing for Arsenal Showdown

Paris Saint-Germain's chances of beating Arsenal and reaching the Champions League final may depend to a large extent on Ousmane Dembele rediscovering the form in front of goal that made him Europe's most lethal finisher in the first three months of this year.

The former Barcelona star, previously a thrilling winger but an often wayward finisher, has found the net just twice in his last seven outings at club level.

He was not on target in either leg of the Champions League quarterfinal victory against Aston Villa, a tie in which PSG found themselves hanging on grimly to their advantage at the end.