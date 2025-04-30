Nigeria: NPFL - Tinubu Hails Remo Stars On Historic Victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title, a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement described the victory, four years after the team's return to the elite league, "as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew and the management.

"The President admires the team's resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title. He hopes their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism."

The President also commended the vision and commitment of the club's owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname. His investment in grassroots football--exemplified by the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne--has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.

"As Nigeria's champions, Remo Stars have become Nigeria's representatives in the CAF Champions League. President Tinubu urges the team to deploy the same spirit and focus to win continental honours."

Meanwhile, Remo Stars will be presented with their trophy on May 7 when they take on debutants Ikorodu City in the week 37 home fixture.