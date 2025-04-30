Namibia: Two Namcor Filling Station Robbery Suspects Nabbed

Two of the five robbers from the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) service station and Pick n Pay Express store robbery at Soweto, Katutura on Monday have been arrested.

This was confirmed on Monday afternoon by police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

She said in addition to the arrests, N$55 000 was recovered as well as the get-away car used in the robbery.

"The five suspects driving a black sedan with registration number N229-678W, reportedly a fake number plate, held the complainant - a 39-year-old Namibian male - at gun point and took N$176 635.10 in cash, two cellphones and a hand bag at about 09h00 on Monday," Shikwambi said.

She said one of the two arrested suspects, whose ages are unknown, was shot in the leg during a shootout with City Police officers.

"They will be charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder," she said adding that the get-away car was also recovered.

She said police investigations are continuing.

Proprietor of the service station David Ilonga suspects the robbery was based on inside information, judging by the timing and precision of the heist.

"The precision with which the robbery was carried out was too accurate to be a coincidence," he said.

Ilonga said the robbers struck when the money was being counted in readiness to be collected for banking by an armed security escort.

"They came straight to the manager's office at the time the money was being counted for handing over to the security escort. They knew precisely where to go," he said.

-