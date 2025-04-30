Rwanda: RPL - Five Talking Points From Match Day 25

It was an intriguing match day 25 of the Rwanda Premier League which left 16 goals scored across the eight league centres.

The weekend recorded three away wins with title contenders APR and Rayon Sports all winning in Rubavu while Kiyovu Sports also deepened Vision FC's relegation woes.

Time Sport brings to you 5 key takeaways from the match day 25 games.

The Rutsiro FC drama that cost Gatera the job

Rutsiro FC's 5-0 humiliation against APR left fans and rivals smelling something fishy as the home side virtually gifted the Rwandan champions goals with goalkeeper Arnold Matumere being the worst culprit.

Moussa Gatera had initially accused his players of intentionally gifting the game to APR but his comments were questioned by the club management which suspended him and Matumele for the remainder of the season due to what was termed as 'poor performance' during Saturday's humiliation.

Biramahire rising to the occasion in Ngagne's absence

Rayon Sports have found a saviour in the shape of Abeddy Biramahire who is stepping into the shoes of injured striker Fall Ngagne.

He may not be a typical number 9 but Biramahire is improvising so well and he has virtually been carrying the Blues on his shoulders in the second round of the league.

His goal against Muhazi United in Ngoma and his brace against Etincelles has brought Rayon Sports back to the summit of the league.

Barring any injuries, Biramahire could be the wild card who could propel Rayon to the title for the first time since the 2018/2019 season.

Muhazi United in danger after defeat to Musanze

Muhazi United now need a miracle to survive after their 1-0 defeat to Musanze FC at at Ubworoherane Stadium saw them drop into the relegation zone.

Emmanuel Ruremesha's side has a solid midfield led by skipper Joseph Sackey and their defense marshalled around Cedric Kubwimana and Marcel Dikoume are good players but the club's attack has been struggling to live up to expectations.

Ever since Samson Babuwa was banished from the team for an alleged impasse with the head coach, the attacking department of the club has been unimpressive.

The remaining four games of Muhazi are very tough. They will play against Kiyovu Sports and Gasogi at Kigali Pele Stadium, title contenders APR at Ngoma and Amagaju FC at Huye.

It doesn't look good for Muhazi and they have to go an extra mile by playing above themselves in the five remaining fixtures if they are to stay in the topflight.

Ouatarra proving to be antidote to APR's attacking woes

Lamine Bah finished the first round of the league as APR's top scorer with four goals in 15 games.

Their attacking line was underperforming as it affected them in several games but Darko Novic has found a new goal hero in the Burkinabe striker who joined the club in the January transfer window.

The former RS Berkane striker has been in red hot form since his arrival, scoring scored 7 goals in 11 games in the second round.

With his experience, Ouatarra has easily fitted into the APR attack and he is banging in the goals. He is the "game changer" who can propel APR to the title.

Title race going down to the wire

With five games to the end the season, there is just 1 point separating league leaders Rayon Sports (53 points) and their title rivals APR (52 points).

Rayon Sports' remaining fixtures include Rutsiro FC at Kigali Pele Stadium, Bugesera in Nyamata, Police FC and Vision FC at Kigali Pele Stadium as well as Gorilla FC on the same ground.

APR will also battle Marines FC, Amagaju FC and Gorilla FC at Kigali Pele Stadium. They will visit Muhazi United at Ngoma Stadium before wrapping up with a home game against Musanze FC in Kigali.

The remaining matches of both teams are not that strong and, barring any complacency, the title race could go all the way to the last day.

APR have been the masters of the final sprint in the title race recently. They were in a similar situation during the 2021/22 season, facing stiff competition from Kiyovu SC but they prevailed and won the league on the last day with a 1-point margin.

Again during the 2022/23 season, they won the title on goal difference after finished the league campaign tied with Kiyovu SC on 63 points.

APR has seen it all before in situations like this and it serves as a big motivation.

Rayon, on the other hand, need not to lose guard but rather continue the momentum as winning their remaining games, regardless of the scores, would make see them crowned champions.