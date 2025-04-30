Ethiopia: Macroeconomic Reform Beyond Fx Regime Change

Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms extend beyond exchange rate liberalization. With declining inflation, enhanced foreign currency access, and an opening banking sector, the nation is primed for sustainable growth, mirroring Asia's regional economic rise.

At a high-level session on the sidelines of the 2025 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., National Bank Governor Mamo Mihretu outlined Ethiopia's comprehensive macroeconomic reform efforts. According to him, these reforms extend beyond the well-publicized exchange rate liberalization.

He stated that one of the most important outcomes obtained so far is the improvement of access to foreign currency for the private sector, a development critical for Ethiopia's future competitiveness to attract foreign direct investment.

Mamo also pointed to the opening up of the banking sector to foreign competition as a decisive move toward systemic economic stability. These reforms are not theoretical exercises but have resulted in tangible outcomes, most notably a sharp drop in inflation from 30% to 13% as of March 2025, according to the governor.

The reform is also meeting the intended goal of reducing inflation further to 10% in the next fiscal year, a rate that would mark the lowest in decades in Ethiopia's market history. Mamo expressed that Ethiopia, Africa's third-largest economy, is deliberately positioning itself for sustainable, long-term growth and underlined that the government's commitment to reform is rooted not in promises but in demonstrable outcomes, asserting that "trust is built not through rhetoric but through results."

Addis Ababa Science and Technology University Economist,DugassaMulugeta (PhD), also agrees with the Governor's optimism. He stressed that reforms are inherently challenging, but reformist governments like Ethiopia's must be resilient through the transitional pains.

He identified the reform as a critical opportunity for Ethiopia to utilize the full potential of its human and natural resources. Dugassa pointed out that the opening up of the banking sector, new ventures in agricultural development, and the liberalization of financial sectors are all part of a broader effort to align Ethiopia's domestic economy with international dynamics.

According to him, the reforms are having an ups and downs effect across key sectors while stimulating sectors including tourism, industry, agriculture, and services. Therefore, the reform is fostering comprehensive economic stimulation. Yet, he cautioned that "the reform effort needs to be as expansive as the economic demand, which he likened to an ocean."

In the same token, Unity University Economist,FasilTasew, highlighted the long-term benefits of the current macroeconomic reforms. While the existing generation might encounter some of the transitional costs, he underscored that future generations stand to gain the most precious opportunity.

For the past several decades, Ethiopia's tax and foreign exchange systems had been shaped by non-expert interventions, challenging economic progress. Reforming these critical systems now lays the essential groundwork for future development and prosperity, he said.

Adding a regional and comparative dimension, CBE Capital CEO and Firefax Africa Fund Chairperson, ZemedenehNigatu, also stated that Ethiopia's economy will reclaim its lead permanently from 2026 onwards.

Drawing parallels to Asia's rise, he wrote on his X account that Ethiopia and Kenya's collaboration, investment, and trading activities could significantly uplift the broader region, just as the economic emergence of China, Korea, and Singapore had transformational effects across East Asia.

Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform agenda is viewed not merely as adjustments to fiscal and monetary policies but as foundational shifts with lasting generational impacts.