Ethiopia: Nation Taps Music, Arts to Power Economic Growth Via Ip

-- Ethiopia is sharpening its focus on music and the arts as key engines of economic transformation, using World Intellectual Property Day celebrations to spotlight the immense value of creativity to national development.

At a ceremony held yesterday at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa -- with events continuing today -- officials and artists gathered to underline the role of Intellectual Property (IP) in protecting and promoting the creative industries. The 2025 theme, centered on music, framed the sector not only as a cultural cornerstone but also a driver of jobs, innovation, and economic competitiveness.

The Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority (EIPA) Director General Woldu Yemessel ,stressed that safeguarding the rights of artists is pivotal for building a knowledge-based economy. "Music is not just a form of expression," he noted. "It is a dynamic economic asset, contributing significantly to our GDP and offering a path for young talents to thrive." Woldu also announced upcoming initiatives, including a loyalty program designed to reward artists fairly for their work.

He further emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening IP frameworks and institutions, ensuring that Ethiopia can compete in the global creative economy. Copyright and related rights legislation is already being implemented, with additional reforms in the pipeline.

Innovation and Technology State Minister Baysa Bedada (PhD) reinforced these points, calling creativity "an untapped resource for economic expansion." He linked Ethiopia's rich musical and artistic traditions with the innovation strategies of developed economies, asserting that cultural assets, when properly protected and commercialized, can fuel national growth.

"Today's celebration is not just about recognition -- it is about building a sustainable creative economy," Baysa said, citing policy reforms and strategies aimed at empowering artists, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The World Intellectual Property Day events feature panel discussions with industry leaders, government officials, and innovators, as well as exhibitions showcasing a vibrant blend of Ethiopian artistic talent and technological advancements.

As Ethiopia looks to diversify its economy beyond traditional sectors, investing in intellectual property and creative industries may prove a powerful catalyst for a new era of inclusive, innovation-driven growth