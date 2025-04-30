Ethiopia: How Land Lockedness Is Burdensome to a Country's Economy

For the next 8 years after the separation of Eritrea from Ethiopia in 1991 the two countries relation was not legally defined and was rectified by the two countries political elites desire characterized by their whims. Ethiopia had conducted its import and export trade through port of Aseb and Massawa with fair price and birr was a legal currency both here in Ethiopia and Eritrea, which favored Eritrea economically.

The two countries' border was not either demarcated or delimited even today. Border trade which favored Eritrea was conducted and while agricultural products supplied to Eritrean market, manufacturing products were imported from Eritrea. Eritrean exporters purchased products from Ethiopia by birr and exported to the outside market. These and other illegal practices led the two government's relation in to friction.

Ultimately, the two governments who were military ally during the struggle against the Dergue regime fought against each other which cost hundreds of thousands lives and many causalities. The immediate case of the war was the intrusion of Eritrean forces in the border town of Badme located in the north western part of Ethiopia. Many agreed that the border conflict was a pretext and the real case of the war was the two government's conflict of interest emanated from their ambition to be economic and regional superpower. The two years' war ended by the Algiers agreement and still is not enforced and the two countries relations did not come to normalcy.

According to political scientists, the two years long war implies that the two countries in separable and need each other for their future. Naturally while Eritrea is a sea outlet to Ethiopia, Ethiopia is the hinterland of Eritrea.

Currently 90 percent of Ethiopia's import export trade is conducted through port of Djibouti. Some of import and export trade is conducted through port of Lamu of Kenya, Somaliland and to some extent Port Sudan.

The Djibouti port is administered by the Emirates based DP World Company and has the mandate to set port service price to customers, its price is often fluctuated, and when it increases price inflation will be aggravated here.

The dilapidated 100 kilo meter long road stretched from the border of Djibouti to the port made the logistic system cumbersome and increased transaction cost which intern affects the economy. Ill-treating and unreasonable punishment of drivers by Djibouti police officers made making business there very difficult and these and other obstacles put Ethiopia to the disadvantageous position.

According to the United Nations, the 16 landlocked countries of Sub-Saharan Africa are all considered developing countries while 13 of them are among the least developed countries. All of them are therefore defined as Land locked developing countries (LLDC's).

The low development of LLDC's globally can partially be understood by their geographic location. The long transports routes needed to access seaborne transport is time consuming and creates large costs, especially in developing areas with poor transport infrastructure.

On average, these countries pay almost the double amount on transport and insurance services than the average for developing countries, and close to three times more than the average of developed countries.

Furthermore, the need to access another countries territory for sea trade creates dependence on the efficiency of the trade procedures and infrastructure of their transit neighbors which in the case of these countries often neighbors and other developing countries, creates large costs and is time consuming.

The Challenges facing LLDC's, among others, is firstly, they depend on what has already been mentioned, infrastructure. Secondly, they depend on their political relationships, thirdly the stability of the transit country and lastly their administrative practices. These dependencies lead to twice the requirements for efficient trade for landlocked nations, compared to maritime countries, since the same requirements are necessary for themselves.

The heightened dependency indicates that, landlocked countries face in transport infrastructure problems and efficient border measures, both domestically and of their transit neighbors, is of high concern in the Sub Saharan Africa region. In many parts of the continent the quality of the roads does not meet the international standards and many highways have unwarranted checkpoints causing delays.

The World Bank has compiled data for the trade logistics of the world, including the SSA region. Experts analyzed components such as quality of logistics services, the ease of arranging competitively priced shipments, the frequency of shipment delays, the quality of trade and transport related infrastructure, the ability to trace consignments, and the efficiency of the customs clearance.

In 2023, the 44 SSA countries included in the survey in general performed low. The lowest performance was found in the efficiency of the customs clearance process and the trade and transport related infrastructure such as railway. They heightened dependency of the landlocked countries made their trade very expensive. The out dated transport infrastructure and in-efficient border check points, both domestically and of their transit neighbors, is of high concern in the SSA region.

According to the survey in general land locked countries performed low. The poor performance regarding the customs clearance and border management of Africa can be attributed to many reasons, such as burdened bureaucratic procedures, lack of efficient communication between agencies, corruption, inefficient transparency and inadequate services.

A comparison with some of the worlds developed landlocked nations reveals further difficulties for the LLDC's. Compared to the landlocked countries of Europe, LLDC's lack the proximity of large developed countries and major world markets and little trade occurs with their neighbors. SSA region means facing numerous of additional hindrances compared to other regions in the world.

The relevancy of addressing the challenges for trade of landlocked naturally stems from the need of seaborne transport. Maritime traffic is indeed the main mode of transport for trade, globally accounting to 57 percent in 2023. However, there are countries that rely heavily on other modes of transport in the SSA region. For example, one of the landlocked nations, Botswana, exported 87 percent of total exports by air transport in December 2022 while road and rail transport accounted to 12,3 and 0,7 percent respectively.

This can be explained by their largest export goods such as diamonds, and gold being one of their other main exporting products. It is important to acknowledge that the challenges created by inaccessibility of Water Street heavily depend on the mode of transport for and type of export. These all implies that how land locked countries found themselves in the disadvantageous position regarding performing import and export trade.

Recently the Pan-Africanism and regional cooperation, international relations, diplomacy, and security analyst, Edgar Githua (PhD) underscored that neighboring countries in the Horn of Africa need to grant Ethiopia maritime access in the spirit of pan Africanism.

Edgar Githua, who is also a lecturer of international relations and diplomacy at Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya, provided an insightful analysis of the disadvantages of being land locked.

He pointed out that Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa next to Nigeria with more than 130 million. In the last two decades and a half Ethiopia witnessed a double-digit economic growth which implied by growing of import and export goods.

Currently Ethiopia is enhancing its export volume both qualitatively and quantitatively and this again necessitates the search for viable port in the horn Africa. The government is trying its level best to own reliable port from the neighboring countries and such endeavor is as to him, commendable.

He also said that, the world history tells that, international trade played key role for countries economic growth. Trade in addition to facilitating commodity exchange paves the way for transferring ideas and technologies which radically changed the way of life of the people from traditional in to modern one.

Edgar Githua also examined the proliferation of sea ports from two perspectives. He emphasized that an increase in sea ports could be highly beneficial for African nations, as it would open up new trade routes and enable countries to expand their exports to Asian and European markets.

