East Africa: Ethiopia Forges Strategic Partnership With WBG

Ethiopia's high-level delegation, led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, held a strategic meeting with. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank Group (WBG), on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings.

The delegation -- which included National Bank Governor Mamo Mihretu, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Teklewold Atnafu, and Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalign (PhD) -- engaged in a comprehensive discussion centered on Ethiopia's significant strides in implementing macroeconomic reforms and advancing its development agenda.

Minister Ahmed conveyed Ethiopia's deep appreciation for the World Bank's consistent technical and financial support, which has been instrumental in driving the country's ambitious reform program. He emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to unlocking its full economic potential through modernization, increased productivity, expanded private sector participation, and job creation aimed at improving the lives of millions.

Anna commended Ethiopia's strong reform momentum, noting major achievements such as a sharp decline in inflation, a surge in export earnings -- particularly in gold -- strengthened revenue mobilization, and a marked improvement in the business climate.

She praised Ethiopia's economic resilience in a challenging global context, attributing it to sound macroeconomic management and decisive policy actions taken over the past nine months.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration, with discussions also addressing the World Bank's enhanced support for Ethiopia's national development agenda and regional integration efforts. Anna encouraged Ethiopia to sustain its reform momentum and accelerate the execution of critical development projects that are key to achieving long-term economic growth and stability.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to strengthen the partnership further, ensuring sustained progress toward Ethiopia's economic transformation and inclusive development goals