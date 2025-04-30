For two days, Prosperity Party (PP) Executive Committee members convened and discussed key national priorities and party-centered thematic issues like resolving differences via peaceful and civilized manner, properly accomplishing the already commenced reform tasks, surpassing a multitude of hurdles by developing firm endurance thereby making Ethiopia's prosperity real.

The decisions made and directions set in the first assembly of the party have been effectively executed in accordance with commitments made to the public, and the general public has developed keen interest to support the Party as the comprehensive changes registered over the past five to six years are remarkable ones.

Yes, momentous actions have been undertaken to strengthen the party's institutional capacity and membership commitment. Besides, as the enhancement of national unity is a key focus of the assembly, the efforts geared towards attaining the set targets are well exerted and help the nation yield positive results, particularly in fostering a grand narrative.

Extensive efforts have been made to advance the democratic system, leading to the establishment of a robust cooperative relationship among a range of contesting parties. Besides, apt environments in all aspects have been established for armed groups to resolve their issues through dialogue, referencing the initiatives undertaken in the wake of the Pretoria Peace Agreement as a pertinent example.

That is why the government of Ethiopia is called factions in some parts of the nation to enjoy living in peace. Basically, the call is timely and legitimate as a given nation has to have only one armed group, military base that is the Ethiopian Defense Force. Since coming to the right way and presenting queries, if any, in a civilized and peaceful manner is an up to-the-minute style, all warring parties need to accept the call as some of their collogues did. Such a viable path is definitely is an emerging as a critical cornerstone in building sustainable peace and tranquility across the nation.

True, efforts, aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth, creating a nation that symbolizes African prosperity, and positioning Ethiopia among the economies in Africa, are widely undertaken. As far as economic growth is concerned, the economy has been growing at an average rate of 7.2 percent in recent years, positioning Ethiopia as one of the five largest economies in the continent of Africa.

It is truly witnessed that the Prosperity Party has achieved significant successes, transforming challenges into victories through its foundation of fraternity, truth, knowledge, and wisdom over the past five years.

Party's focus for the next five years is to continue building a resilient nation that not only thrives but also inspires others by achieving new milestones looking forward. As to the Executive Committee, the country has been demonstrating promising progress across political, economic, social, and diplomatic fronts. Even the has recorded significant political and diplomatic achievements.

Needless to state, Ethiopia has embarked on a new chapter in its political landscape through inclusive consultations with political parties and stakeholders, and the Executive Committee emphasized that peace is gradually returning to areas that were previously unstable, and this positive development is further supported by an increasing number of surrendering militants and responses to the government's peace call. These days, infrastructure development remains a national priority and major projects are being completed as per the plan. This is helping her nation hit its set targets. The efforts to revitalize industries, encourage import substitution, and optimize land use are propelling the nation toward greater economic self-reliance. Interestingly, all these milestones signify the commencement of a new chapter, rather than its conclusion, and serve as compelling evidence that Ethiopia is firmly on a trajectory toward long-term prosperity. Country's prosperity will be made real within the shortest time possible as all concerned at every government structure are resolutely walking the talk.