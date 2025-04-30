Ethiopia: New Dawn for Africa Through Education, Technology Unity

· Metropolitan hosts Innovation Africa 2025 Education, ICT, Skills Summit

- Africans must work together to bring about significant improvements in education, technology, and skills, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh emphasized.

Temesgen made the remark yesterday while opening the "Innovation Africa 2025: Africa's Ministerial Summit for Education, ICT, and Skills," organized by the Ministries of Education, Innovation and Technology, and Labor and Skills, in collaboration with African Brains.

During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that education, technology, and skills are key to building the next generation.

He underlined that the government of Ethiopia is focusing on education and skills development, working on school construction, infrastructure improvement, digital network expansion, and placing special attention on innovation and skills enhancement.

He pointed out that advancing education, ICT, and skills across the African continent requires joint efforts among concerned bodies such as governments, industries, civil societies, the private sector, global institutions, and others.

Accordingly, Temesgen expressed optimism that the three-day discussions at the event in the fields of education, technology, and skills would contribute significantly to Africa's transformation.

He reiterated that Africans should work together to bring about meaningful change in these critical sectors.

Education Minister Prof. Berhanu Nega, for his part, said that the world dynamic is complex, making it essential to prepare the youth through education, technology, and skills development.

He also emphasized that discussions on education, technology, and skills are vital for driving Africa's transformation.

"It is a critical time not only for the African continent but also for the world to improve education, as it is a game changer for all sectors," he said. Therefore, the summit will likely help address educational, technological, and skills gaps through valuable discussions incorporating diverse experiences, he added.

Important agendas related to education, ICT, and skills will be presented and discussed at the conference, which takes place from April 28 to 30, 2025. Ministers and other delegates from African countries, various international education partners, and private sector investors are in attendance at the summit.