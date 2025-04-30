Ethiopia: Reviving Ethiopia's Tourism Renaissance Through Heritage Restoration, Conservation

In recent times, Ethiopia has been making significant strides in promoting its tourism sector, particularly through the restoration of historical sites and the promotion of its natural landscapes. Recent discussions involving key stakeholders highlighted the nation's commitment to preserving its rich historical, religious and cultural heritage while simultaneously increasing tourist influx.

As part of this effort, recently, Minister of Tourism Selamawit Kassa convened with French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alexis Lamek, and members of the Lalibela Archaeological Site Maintenance Monitoring Committee and reviewed the project's status. The primary focus of this meeting was the ongoing restoration efforts at Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rock-hewn churches.

The discussions revealed substantial progress in the restoration project, which benefits from the support of the French Government. Minister Selamawit expressed her gratitude for the significant support the French Government is providing across Ethiopia's tourism sector, acknowledging France's pivotal contributions in various cultural projects. These include the conservation of the Lalibela's churches, the renovation of the Grand Palace, and ongoing efforts to modernize the National Museum.

Regarding the Lalibela project, which is expected to commence soon, the Minister, gave assurance that the restoration work will be conducted with utmost care to preserve the site's invaluable heritage.

Stating that an advisory committee, which comprises representatives from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Ethiopian Heritage Conservation Authority, the Lalibela City Administration and other essential stakeholders to guide these restoration initiatives, has been established, the Minister said that their collective expertise will ensure the project adheres to high standards of conservation.

In addition to restoration, the meeting addressed the establishment of a training platform aimed at enhancing local capacity in heritage conservation. This initiative is crucial for empowering local communities and ensuring sustainable management of Ethiopia's cultural resources.

French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alexis Lamek, for his part, reaffirmed his commitment to exerting utmost effort to the timely completion of activities related to the overall preservation of Lalibela heritage, particularly emphasizing the implementation of the planned scientific research that has been conducted.

The discussion was attended by His Holiness Abune Ermias, Archbishop of the North Wollo Diocese, Patron of the Holy Lalibela Church as well as the Mayor of Lalibela Town and various officials from the Ministry of Tourism.

The Lalibela site, renowned for its 11 medieval monolithic churches located 645km from the capital, Addis Ababa, was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1978.

Meanwhile, recently, a delegation of ambassadors and representatives from international organizations visited the UNESCO-inscribed Bale Mountains National Park, organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with UNESCO. This visit aimed to present Ethiopia's natural and cultural riches to the diplomatic community.

Following the visit, British Ambassador to Ethiopia, Darren Welch, described the Bale Mountains "truly inspiring," a place highlighting the area's unique biodiversity and tranquil landscapes. His reflections underscored Ethiopia's distinctive offerings within the global tourism landscape, asserting that the country possesses a wealth of attractions, according to a report from ENA.

"The landscape is truly inspiring. There is a real rugged beauty here and a sense of peace and calm as well. We've been learning about all the different wildlife that makes this home to many species which are found only in this part of the world," he said.

Romanian Ambassador to Ethiopia Julia Pataki, an avid mountain enthusiast, called her first visit to Bale as "stunning." She particularly noted sightings of endemic species, including the Nyala, and praised Ethiopia's UNESCO sites and cultural heritage. Mentioning her previous experiences in Kenya's safari circuits, she said her trip in Ethiopia has compelled her to appreciate Ethiopia's unique ecological and cultural diversity. She remarked that Ethiopia possesses significant tourism potential, stating, "It is a very unique country in the world, blessed with varied ecosystems and so many different things to offer."

"People are coming to your country to learn about your history, your culture, your traditions, and also to see the nature which in every country is different." Pataki also highlighted the government's corridor project to improve accessibility, emphasizing tourism's role in sharing Ethiopia's history, culture, and traditions with the world.

South African Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nonceba Nancy Losi, emphasized the strong bilateral relations between South Africa and Ethiopia, particularly in tourism. She highlighted the importance of promoting UNESCO-inscribed sites like Bale to the BRICS community, reinforcing the potential for cultural exchange and tourism collaboration.

UNESCO Representative to Ethiopia, Rita Bissonauth celebrated Bale's recent addition to the World Heritage List. She described the Park as "beyond expectations" due to its lush greenery and thriving wildlife. Bissonauth reiterated UNESCO's commitment to promoting Ethiopia's heritage sites globally, recognizing the diplomatic delegation's visit as a strategic effort to showcase the country's beauty.

Ethiopia's State Minister of Tourism, Sileshi Girma, reiterated the critical role of the tourism sector within the nation's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda. He highlighted successful initiatives, such as the 'Dine for Nation' project, and pointed to significant private sector investments in tourism infrastructure.

With approximately 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and over 10 national parks, Sileshi stressed the importance of promoting Ethiopia's tourism sector to the international community. He stated, "The more we showcase Ethiopia's diversity, the more we attract investment and visitors."

Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen its tourism sector through restoration and conservation are commendable. The collaborative initiatives involving the government, international partners, and local stakeholders lay a solid foundation for sustainable tourism development. By preserving its cultural and natural heritage, Ethiopia not only enhances its appeal as a tourist destination but also fosters economic growth and cultural exchange on a global scale. As these efforts continue, Ethiopia stands poised to become a leading player in the world of tourism, inviting visitors to explore its unique history, culture, and landscapes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopia Herald, a Tourism Supervision Expert at Bole Sub City Woreda 5, Lidiya Hailu shared her insights on Ethiopia's sustained and concerted efforts to enhance tourism, remarking that the initiatives are yielding promising results and significantly boosting the number of visitors. By developing diverse travel destinations and renovating key heritage sites, Ethiopia is creating an increasingly inviting atmosphere for tourists. Ongoing initiatives--such as the restoration of historical landmarks, promotion of cultural experiences, and infrastructure improvements--are all aimed at showcasing the country's rich heritage and natural beauty. These efforts not only attract international visitors but also foster a sense of pride among local communities. As Ethiopia positions itself as a premier tourist destination, the synergy between cultural preservation and modern development is transforming its tourism landscape, paving the way for sustained growth and significant economic benefits, she added.

According to her, Ethiopia's distinctive blessings make it uniquely alluring destinations for both domestic and international travelers. Currently, with initiatives underway to showcase its diverse heritage--from ancient civilizations to vibrant cultural traditions, the country's tourism sector is experiencing impressive growth. To maintain this progress, it is essential to implement more structured and coordinated efforts while ensuring the preservation of Ethiopia's invaluable heritage for future generations.