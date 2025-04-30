Ethiopia: Telebirr Surpasses 4.1 T Birr in Transactions

29 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

· Powers new digital finance push with Siinqee Bank

- Ethio telecom's mobile money platform, Telebirr, has crossed a major milestone by facilitating over 4.1 trillion Birr in transactions since its launch in May 2021, signaling a significant leap toward Ethiopia's digital economy ambitions.

Speaking during the launching of Wabii Digital Finance, a new platform developed in collaboration with Siinqee Bank, Ethio telecom CEO Firehiwot Tamiru underlined Telebirr's pivotal role in broadening financial access and fostering digital inclusion.

Since its inception, Telebirr has attracted over 52.56 million customers, with daily transactions now exceeding 7.6 billion Birr. The platform has also mobilized 14.79 million USD through international remittance services, with around 38% of users actively transacting through digital applications.

Firehiwot noted that the consistent growth of Telebirr is not just a business achievement but a crucial step toward building a fully digitalized Ethiopia. She praised the platform's contribution to enhancing financial accessibility across urban and rural areas alike.

Siinqee Bank President Neway Megersa, for his part, stated that the collaboration with Ethio telecom represents a strategic investment in digital finance. Through the partnership, the two institutions have allocated significant resources to expand microfinance services, increase access to digital devices, and support microcredit activities, aiming to reach largely underserved rural populations.

Neway emphasized that platforms like Wabii will drive greater operational efficiency by reducing the high costs associated with manual financial processes. He added that over the past three years, Siinqee Bank has seen dramatic growth, with average deposits increasing by 975%, total assets nearing 100 billion Birr, and its loan portfolio expanding to 44 billion Birr.

The Ethio telecom and Siinqee Bank partnership marks a major step toward deepening digital financial inclusion, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs, and advancing Ethiopia's wider digital transformation goals.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.