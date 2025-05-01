Ethiopia Builds Innovation Ecosystem to Empower Youth Entrepreneurs, Ministry Says

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is actively developing an ecosystem to foster innovation and creativity, aiming to cultivate entrepreneurial and globally competitive youth, according to the Ministry of Labor and Skills.

Speaking at the Innovation Africa 2025 Summit, a key gathering for the African Ministerial Conference on Education, ICT, and Skills, Minister of Labor and Skills Muferihat Kamil stressed Ethiopia's dedication to empowering its youth through robust education, innovation, and skills development initiatives.

Under the theme: "Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century," the Innovation Africa 2025 Summit is co-organized by the Ministries of Education, Innovation and Technology, and Labor and Skills in partnership with Africa Brain.

During a panel discussion on "Skills Development and New Competitiveness for African Entrepreneurs," Minister Muferihat stressed the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration for sustainable youth development ecosystems.

"Innovation Africa 2025 facilitates crucial partnerships between industries, civil society, and educational institutions to enhance skills and harmonize policies," the minister stated.

She emphasized the urgent need to empower African youth for leadership in entrepreneurship and innovation.

"Entrepreneurship should be ingrained in our young people," she asserted, emphasizing the necessity of cultivating creativity and modern skills across all sectors.

The minister further stressed that a strong and inclusive African economy hinges on equipping youth with skills relevant to key industries like agriculture, mining, tourism, and ICT.

"We must collaborate to build a prosperous Africa and increase the economic involvement of our youth," she added.

The minister also expressed Ethiopia's ongoing comprehensive domestic economic and macroeconomic reforms designed to foster prosperity and these reforms, she noted, have empowered many young Ethiopians to become entrepreneurs by increasing access to skills training and development.

"Our reforms have delivered concrete outcomes," she affirmed. "We have built systems that foster entrepreneurial talent and global competitiveness by expanding skills development centers within technical and vocational institutions, thereby creating a supportive environment for youth entrepreneurship."