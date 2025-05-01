Ethiopia: Addis Ababa City Administration Says It Achieves 93% of Its Plan in Nine-Month

Addis Ababa, — Addis Ababa City Administration has achieved an average of 93 percent of its nine-month plan for the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, Mayor Adanech Abiebie confirmed.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day nine months' performance review that assessed the city's progress across various development sectors, Mayor Adanech highlighted significant achievements not only in corridor development but also in economic and social sectors, project execution, and improvements in service delivery.

"When we say that 93 percent of our goals have been achieved on average, this is based on a range of indicators. For example, in corridor development, our annual target for this budget year was to build eight corridors, double the number planned in the previous year," she underscored.

She also highlighted the construction of the capital's large plazas and expansive pedestrian walkways, as well as the development of 1,444 workspaces, which include various sports and entertainment facilities.

A new parking facility with a capacity of 33,000 vehicles has also been built," Adanech indicates.

The city is further investing in major infrastructure projects such as hospitals, clinics, schools, marketing centers, industrial clusters, water systems, and housing. Additionally, social and economic reforms have been implemented to help regulate the market.

She also stated that to address unemployment, the city administration, in collaboration with private firms, has facilitated regular employment for more than 259,000 people over the past nine months, she added.

"We have also strengthened revenue collection, reaching a 98 percent collection rate. Importantly, how this revenue is utilized demonstrates our commitment to social development and inclusive public participation," the mayor concluded.

According to senior city leaders who participated in the review, these results were made possible through improved revenue collection, the allocation of 71 percent of the city budget to sustainable development projects, strengthened leadership coordination, and the identification and resolution of public grievances.

The mayor also stated that in the months ahead, efforts will focus on better implementing the existing plan by fostering leadership unity and addressing ongoing challenges, particularly in service delivery.

She reiterated the administration's commitment to enhancing overall performance by strengthening management cohesion and tackling service-related issues.

According to the mayor, key priorities will be given for the remainder of the fiscal year include reducing dependency, creating job opportunities, completing ongoing projects, fostering community engagement, and promoting initiatives through media and communication channels.