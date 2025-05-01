Ghana: Stop the Hypocrisy and Serve the Interest of Ghana - Della Sowah Jabs Gba

Former Member of Kpando, Della Sowah has jabbed the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over what she describes as hypocrisy.

This follows a press release by the GBA demanding a reversal of the suspension of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

In a statement dated April 26, the GBA contended that the President's decision to suspend the Chief Justice under Article 146(10) of the Constitution is flawed.

Responding to the GBA in an interaction with the media, Della Sowah said the GBA's position is out of hypocrisy where the Association only finds its voice on national issues when the NDC is in power.

"Where was the GBA when Charlotte Osei an astute lawyer was removed as Chair of the Electoral Commission under the erstwhile NPP government?," she quizzed.

She added that few days ago the GBA in a first press release signed by their President, Mrs. Efua Ghartey, did not find anything constitutionally wrong with the President's action on the removal of the Chief Justice.

" Why the sharp U-turn? Is GBA serving the interest of a political party rather than Ghana? Who is forcing them," she asked.

Della Sowah further added that the GBA is not the Constitution and they cannot arrogate to themselves powers they do not have.

" Who are you to declare the decision of the President unconstitutional? Are you now arrogating to yourselves the powers of the Supreme Court?," she quizzed.

She charged the GBA to refrain from its dislike for the NDC else they would lose their relevance on national matters.

Della Sowah finally advised them to desist from misleading their members and young lawyers on issues of constitutional interpretation due to their biases.

She assured the public that President Mahama will follow the constitution and ensure everything is done in line with the laws of Ghana.