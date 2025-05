South Africa: Cosatu's May Day Celebrations

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) will celebrate May Day by holding rallies across all nine provinces. Workers fought long and hard for this day, therefore it is important that we celebrate the victories and commit ourselves to continue fighting for the rights of the workers.

Join us at the following venues;

Province Venue Time Speakers

Mpumalanga Kees Taljaard Stadium, Middelburg. 9 am Zingiswa Losi COSATU President, Cyril Ramaphosa ANC President, Solly Mapaila SACP General Secretary, Richard Hlophe SANCO President

Western Cape The Castle, Cape town 10 am Solly Phetoe COSATU General Secretary, Fikile Mbalula ANC Secretary General, Madala Masuku SACP 1st Deputy General Secretary, Sylvia Maphala SANCO 2nd Deputy General Secretary

Free State Kroon Park Arena, Kroonstad 9 am Patrick Hailane SACCAWU President, Thandi Moraka ANC CONVENOR, Buti Manamela SACP Central Committee Member, Mike Soko SANCO General Secretary

Eastern Cape Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane 10 am Zola Saphetha NEHAWU General Secretary, Maropene Ramokgopa ANC 2nd Deputy Secretary General, Thulas Nxesi SACP Deputy National Chairperson, Skhumbuzo Mpanza SANCO National Chairperson

Gauteng Sharpeville Cricket Pitch, Sedibeng 9 am Duncan Luvuno COSATU 2ND Deputy President, Gwede Mantashe ANC National Chairperson, Joyce Moloi-Moropa SACP National Treasurer, Lucky Moloi SANCO 2nd Deputy President

KwaZulu Natal Curries Fountain Stadium, Durban 9 am Gerald Twala COSATU DGS, Paul Mashatile ANC Deputy President, Blade Nzimande SACP National Chairperson, Chris Malematja SANCO 1st Deputy President

Limpopo Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane 9 am Mpho Mpogeng SAEPU President, Thabang Makwetla ANC CONVENOR, David Masondo SACP 2nd Deputy General Secretary, Donovan William SANCO Acting National Organiser

Northern Cape Thabo Moorosi Multipurpose Centre, Mothibistad, Kuruman 9 am Freda Oosthuysen COSATU National Treasurer, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa ANC Treasurer General, Andries Nel SACP Central Committee Member, Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala SANCO National Treasurer

North West Lehurutshe Stadium, Zeerust 9 am Michael Shingange COSATU 1st Deputy President, Nomvula Mokonyane ANC 1st DSG Stan Mathabatha SACP Central Committee Member, Sibongiseni Dhlomo SANCO NWC member

Issued by COSATU