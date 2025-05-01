South Africa: Cosatu Eastern Cape May Day Celebrations

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Eastern Cape will be among the nine provinces of COSATU that will be holding events to celebrate the International Workers' Day, commonly known as May Day.

This day reminds us of the bravery, courage and determination of the workers of the world who rallied together on 1 May 1886 in Chicago under the slogan, 'Workers of the world unite, you've got nothing to lose but your chains and the world to gain."

This is a remarkable history of the world's working class, the great struggle of workers who fought and achieved the establishment of the eight-hour working day among other victories, even by laying their lives so that future generations do not suffer their fate. We salute those martyrs for their steadfastness and heroism.

The Federation, guided by the Marxist-Leninist teachings continues its struggles in demanding the essential improvement of the working and living conditions of workers and the working class in general. We will be celebrating May Day as a build-up towards the 40th anniversary of this glorious Federation on 1 December. We draw strength and inspiration from our first May Day event under the banner of COSATU.

COSATU does not treat May Day as an isolated event but as an intensification of organisational work in building the strength and capacity of the Federation machinery and building cohesion for maximum impact in executing its work.

COSATU calls on its members, families, friends and workers of the province, to hoist the flag of the historic struggles of the peoples and to celebrate May Day as a step closer to its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As we celebrate May Day, we reiterate our call on government to declare May Day a non-trading public holiday.

The Provincial May Day Rally will be held at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane, Buffalo City Metro.

The details are as follows:

Date: 1 May 2025

8.30 am: Gates open

10 am: Rally commences.

The rally will be addressed by leaders of all Alliance components.

· SANCO: Cde. Skhumbuzo Mpanza (National Chairperson)

· SACP: Cde. Thulas Nxesi (Deputy National Chairperson)

· ANC: Cde. Marupini Ramokgopa (ANC 2nd Deputy Secretary General)

· COSATU: Cde. Zola Saphetha (NEHAWU General Secretary)