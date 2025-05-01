Ethiopia's Finance State Minister Confers With Assistant USTR for WTO & Multilateral Affairs Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

30 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis a Baba, — Ethiopia's Minister of Finance Dr. Eyob Tekalign held discussions with Neil J. Beck, Assistant USTR for WTO and Multilateral Affairs Office of the U.S Trade Representative. On the sidelines of the 2025 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings on the margins of the 2025 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.

During the meeting, Dr. Eyob provided an update on the progress Ethiopia has made toward its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The state minister also reaffirmed his country's commitment to fulfilling the necessary requirements to join the WTO by March 2026.

On his part, Neil J. Beck, representing the USTR, commended Ethiopia's efforts and emphasized the United States' support for Ethiopia's WTO accession.

He expressed USTR's interest in seeing Ethiopia successfully integrate into the global trading system.

Both sides agreed to continue their collaboration and strengthen their partnership as Ethiopia advances on its path toward WTO membership, ENA learned.

