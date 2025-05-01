South Africa: Power Outage and Changes to Charge Sheet Lead to Delay in Mpofu Disciplinary Hearing

Dali Mpofu was supported by former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at his Legal Practice Council disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, 30 April 2025. Several of the charges relate to how Mpofu conducted himself during cross-examination in a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has postponed the disciplinary hearing of Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, without a new hearing date. When legal teams arrived at the LPC's Pretoria office, they were greeted by dark corridors due to a power outage. Staff at the building said the entire block had been affected by outages as far back as 25 April. Some neighbouring buildings had generators running.

The chairperson of the committee, Daniel Mpanza, later addressed the media, confirming that the matter had been postponed partly due to the outage. The second reason for the postponement was a late amendment to the charge sheet, which initially had seven charges.

Mpanza explained that two charges relating to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had been withdrawn. A third charge related to Chief Justice Mandisa Maya was also withdrawn.

"The chief justice didn't want to proceed. It affects her and all those things. It's personal," Mpanza said.

