Uganda: Armed Thugs Shoot Shot Attendant, Reportedly Rob Him of Sh23m

Kisoro, Uganda — A 30-year-old shop attendant in Muramba sub-county, Kisoro district, is admitted to Kisoro hospital after being shot and reportedly robbed by unknown people.

Kenneth Mucunguzi, an attendant at the shop of Michael Turinayo, a businessman in Mugomberero trading centre, was attacked by four armed thugs while armed on Tuesday at 8:00 pm. The thugs shot him in the arm and reportedly run away with sh23 million.

Elly Maate, Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region, says that police have managed to recover nine cartridges from the scene. He says efforts are underway to have the suspects arrested.

This is not the first time a shop is being raided in Kisoro district.

In September 2014, Dominique Ngirabanzi, a resident of Kidakama Village in Muramba sub county-Kisoro District. Ngirabanzi was shot by two gunmen while opening his general merchandise shop in the new Kisoro Market. The gunmen fled into hiding as residents converged to see what was happening when they heard the gunshots.

In October 2022, Eliod Gumizamu, a Field Force Unit police officer attached to the Nyakabande Refugee Transit Centre, shot and injured Patel Kunjaj, a 24-year-old Indian national who operated a Hardware shop in Kisoro municipality. Kunjaj later died at St. Francis Hospital in Mutolere, where he had been admitted, due to excessive bleeding.