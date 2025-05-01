Tanzania's 25-Year Strategic Plan Prioritises Oil, Gas Exploration

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has launched its 25-year strategic plan in the Tanzanian capital, Dodoma, with oil and natural gas exploration among the top priorities.

During the strategic plan's official launch, TPDC has been urged to accelerate the development of oil and natural gas exploration blocks, including Mnazi Bay North, Eyasi Wembere, Songo Songo West, and the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) processing and liquefaction project, to ensure reliable energy availability for both domestic use and international markets.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister, Dr Dotto Biteko issued the directive today, April 30, 2025, in Dodoma during the official launch of TPDC's 25-year Strategic Plan (2024/25 to 2049/50).

The plan outlines the corporation's long-term vision and major objectives aimed at enabling Tanzania to fully benefit from its oil and gas resources to support sustainable national development.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Biteko stated: "As we launch this 25-year Strategic Plan, it's important to recognize TPDC's core responsibility of ensuring energy availability across the country. The oil and gas sub-sector plays a significant role in the development of our nation."

He directed TPDC to increase investment in pipeline infrastructure and gas distribution systems, particularly through modern technologies such as Mini-LNG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), to reach more citizens living outside the main gas pipeline corridor from Mtwara to Dar es Salaam.

Additionally, Dr. Biteko urged the corporation to strengthen its financial independence by developing innovative project implementation strategies, improving commercial operations, and reducing reliance on government funding. He commended TPDC for beginning to pay staff salaries using internally generated revenue.

Dr. Biteko also extended his gratitude to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her strong commitment to advancing the energy sector. He noted her administration's achievements, including the completion of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), which has significantly enhanced national energy reliability and contributed to the country's overall development.

On his part, the Zanzibar Minister for Water, Energy, and Minerals, Shaib Kaduara, highlighted that the strategic plan is a beacon of progress in the energy sector and offers strong prospects for Tanzania's economic growth. He emphasized that peace and unity remain the foundation of all sectoral development.

Earlier, the Chairman of TPDC's Board of Directors, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, said that the 25-year strategic plan aligns with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party manifesto on energy matters and complements the goals of the National Development Vision 2050. He added that the strategy aims to position the energy sector as a key driver of industrial growth, infrastructure development, innovative technology use, job creation, increased government revenue, and access to reliable, clean, and affordable energy for all Tanzanians.