Ethiopia: GSTS Accuses TPLF Faction of 'Partisan Capture' of Tigray Development Association, Cites 'Massive Opposition' At Mekelle Congress

Addis Abeba- The Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS) has accused a faction of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of what it described as the "partisan institutional capture" of the Tigray Development Association (TDA), claiming the alleged takeover led to "massive opposition and walkouts" during TDA's 12th Congress held in Mekelle on 26-27 April.

In a statement issued on 29 April, the group alleged that the TDA--described as an "all-Tigrayan-owned and led development organisation" since its founding in 1989 by members of the Tigrayan diaspora in Washington, D.C.--had "stood as a beacon of hope" for the region. However, GSTS claimed that "political interference" in the organisation began following what it described as "the 2001 TPLF factional, internal schism," which, it said, brought the association's leadership into "institutional turmoil."

"Though formed as a non-partisan organisation," the statement read, "TDA's promising progress" was gradually undermined by "steadily intensifying" political influence, which, according to GSTS, has now culminated in "institutional capture."

TPLF's internal rift erupted publicly in August 2024 when Getachew Reda, then Vice Chairperson of the TPLF and President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, declined to attend the party's 14th Congress. In a letter addressed to TPLF Chairman Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael, Getachew said participating in the congress would "endanger both the party and the people of Tigray," and questioned its "legitimacy and democratic integrity." A parallel conference--Salvation of the People and the Party--held on 9 August and chaired by Getachew, declared the congress "null and void."

In October, the TPLF leadership expelled Getachew and several senior allies, accusing them of "embezzlement and undermining the party's authority." The move was described by the Getachew-led interim administration as an "official coup." By November, the administration accused TPLF operatives of taking over regional institutions and entering into "covert agreements with military leaders." Getachew has since left Tigray and, in March, was appointed Special Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with a ministerial portfolio. Meanwhile, a new political party, the Tigray Liberal Democratic Party (TLDP), is reportedly being formed under his leadership, advocating liberal democratic values.

In its statement, GSTS cited the 12th Congress of the TDA, held from 26 to 27 April in Mekelle, as a turning point, stating that the event was marked by "massive opposition and walkouts." The statement noted that delegates from "Tigray's South and Southeast Zones," as well as "independent observers from all political parties and alumni," exited the proceedings in protest. Those who walked out, GSTS said, pointed to "a politically motivated conspiracy" aimed at securing control over TDA's Board of Governance.

It further claimed that the Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) had "cited serious misconduct" related to the congress and had "advised against the continuation of the assembly." Despite this, the statement noted, "the rest of the participants," proceeding without those who had walked out, "pushed through for the continuation of the congress" and "elected their representatives to the TDA Board."

GSTS also alleged that, before the congress, "a list of names" of eleven individuals was circulated among "loyal delegates." These individuals, it said, included "high-profile current leaders of the political party" and were "allegedly hand-picked by the TPLF head office." According to GSTS, "all of these individuals were installed," with "nine to the Board of Directors and the remaining two to the Monitoring Commission of TDA."

The group described the developments as part of "a broader ongoing strategy" by the TPLF to extend its influence over institutions with civic and economic mandates. This, it said, constitutes a violation of "universally accepted principles of non-partisan public and civic institutions."

GSTS said it "condemns the political manipulation over TDA" and called for "an end to partisan interference in the internal governance" of civil society organisations, NGOs, and private institutions. To resolve the issue, it urged the formation of "a new and inclusive assembly of all stakeholders," led by "independent Tigrayan personalities" who, it stressed, "will not take any leadership position in TDA."