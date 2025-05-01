Kenya: Parliament Kicks Off Review of 2025/26 Budget As Speaker Warns Against Politicising Finance Bill

Nairobi — Parliament has officially commenced the review of the 2025/26 Budget Estimates, with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula urging lawmakers to maintain the integrity of the budget process and avoid politicising the Finance Bill in public forums.

Speaking during the final sitting before a one-month recess, Wetang'ula confirmed that both the 2025/26 Budget Estimates and the draft Finance Bill 2025 had been formally tabled, setting in motion the constitutional budget cycle as outlined in Article 221 of the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act.

"The Estimates now stand committed to the relevant Departmental Committees and the Budget and Appropriations Committee for in-depth analysis and public consultations," he said, stressing the importance of transparency, genuine public participation, and alignment with national priorities.

The Speaker took issue with MPs who have resorted to discussing the Finance Bill at funerals, schools, and political rallies instead of debating it on the floor of the House.

"Helpless talks in funerals and public places will not help you pass appropriate budgeting processes in this House," he said. "Avoid the temptation to stand before helpless nursery kids and claim you're opposing a Bill that you're yet to debate."

He added, "I've seen this happen in many places--you don't look good when you do that."

The Finance Bill 2025, which proposes a raft of tax measures aimed at boosting revenue, is expected to face intense scrutiny. It will undergo First Reading before being referred to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which will lead public hearings and stakeholder engagements.

Minority Leader Junet Mohamed cautioned against misinformation surrounding the Bill, saying the document now before Parliament is the official version.

"Let us base our discussions on facts, not fears. If you oppose the Bill, do so here in the chamber--not at funerals or before schoolchildren," he said.

This year's budget debate follows the dramatic withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, which was shelved after weeks of public protests and mounting political pressure. That Bill, which proposed several controversial tax hikes, was abandoned before reaching the Second Reading stage--a rare move that signalled the growing impact of civic engagement in shaping tax policy.

The 2024 experience continues to loom large over this year's process, with lawmakers and the public alike expected to subject the new proposals to heightened scrutiny. Previous Bills in 2018 and 2021 also faced fierce resistance over taxes on fuel and essential goods, leading to amendments and, in some cases, executive intervention.

Wetang'ula called on MPs to use the recess to consult widely and prepare for informed, constructive debate when Parliament reconvenes.

"This is not merely a procedural exercise--it is a defining moment for our national priorities. Let us approach it with the seriousness and responsibility it demands," he said.