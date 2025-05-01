Nigeria: The Deadly Madness of 'Prank Culture in Nigeria

opinion

In a country already battling the scourge of kidnapping, ritual killings, and rampant insecurity, the last thing Nigeria needs is a dangerous new wave of "pranksters" playing with human lives for social media clout. Yet, that is exactly what is happening -- and the consequences could be fatal.

In recent weeks, a particularly disturbing trend has emerged: pranksters stage fake phone calls near innocent pedestrians or cyclists, loudly discussing the number of people they have "killed" and threatening to "add one more," -- sending their unsuspecting targets into panic, fear, and even physical harm as they flee. Videos of people jumping into gutters or crashing their bicycles in terror are shared gleefully online, with the pranksters eventually revealing themselves with a smirk and the phrase, "It's just a prank!" This is not entertainment. It is cruelty masquerading as content creation.

It is only a matter of time before someone with high blood pressure, heart disease, or trauma from past violence collapses -- or worse, dies -- from the shock of these so-called pranks. When that happens, will a casual apology and a few deleted videos undo the tragedy? Will the desperate chase for social media monetization still be worth it?

The recklessness is not limited to street pranks. In another alarming incident, a man known as Akamara faked an entire scandal involving the Islamic pilgrimage (Hajj). In an orchestrated radio show and viral audio clip, he falsely claimed that Hajj sponsors were using pilgrims' sacred Ihram clothing for ritual purposes. His goal was simple: to spark outrage, go viral, and attract massive traffic to his platforms.

By the time Islamic leaders forced him to confess and publicly apologize, the damage was already done. Many who heard the original lie may never hear the retraction. Mistrust, once planted, is not so easily uprooted -- especially in matters as sensitive as religion.

These incidents reveal a deeper crisis: the dangerous commercialization of lies and fear. Ever since social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok introduced monetization policies in Nigeria, a section of Nigerian youths has decided that anything -- no matter how immoral or damaging -- can be justified if it brings views, likes, and cash. This is pure madness.

The government sits idly by, regulatory agencies are nowhere to be found, and platforms themselves refuse to enforce serious penalties against accounts pushing dangerous content. Meanwhile, our streets are turning into theatres of trauma and our airwaves into factories of distrust.

It must stop. Pranks are not above the law. There must be consequences for content that endangers lives, spreads falsehood, or inflames religious and communal tensions. Nigeria cannot afford to normalize a culture where people's fears, injuries, or even deaths are seen as "content" for monetization.

Our lawmakers, religious leaders, and civil society must speak out louder. Law enforcement must take proactive steps: charging pranksters who cause public harm with appropriate offences. Social media platforms must be pressured to demonetize and suspend accounts involved in such reckless activities.

Lawmakers must urgently enact clear regulations that criminalize dangerous pranks that cause physical or psychological harm. There should be specific legal provisions addressing pranks that simulate criminal activities like murder, kidnapping, or ritual practices, with penalties ranging from heavy fines to imprisonment depending on the severity of harm caused. Laws should also mandate that any content creator found to spread fabricated stories capable of causing public panic or undermining religious harmony be prosecuted for misinformation and public endangerment. Just as cybercrime laws protect citizens from fraud, prank laws must protect them from reckless endangerment in the name of entertainment.

Additionally, lawmakers should compel social media companies operating in Nigeria to establish stricter content moderation standards. Platforms must be held accountable for hosting harmful prank content by introducing mandatory takedown orders, demonetization of violators, and, if necessary, sanctions for non-compliance. Beyond punishment, the government should support public awareness campaigns to educate young Nigerians on responsible content creation, digital ethics, and the legal consequences of reckless behavior online. Building a safe digital environment must be seen not just as a tech issue but as a national security and public health priority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There are countless ways to entertain, educate, and create content responsibly. It is laziness, not creativity, to reach for lies, cruelty, and trauma just for engagement metrics.

Nigerian youths have better talents to offer than this. It is time to put an end to deadly pranks before they claim innocent lives -- and before the soul of our society is further eroded by the madness of virality.

Musbau, the Director, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, LASIAMA, can be reached via 08023877823