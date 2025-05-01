Lesotho: Matekane Pleads for 90-Day Visa

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has urged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to commit to implementing the long-awaited 90-day visa-free arrangement for Basotho from 1 May 2025.

The plea was made during the second session of the Lesotho-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) on Wednesday.

The BNC serves as a platform to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest to the two nations.

During this session, ministers from both countries deliberated on key areas of collaboration and received reports from different thematic clusters.

The visa-free entry agreement was first discussed at the launch of the BNC on 28 September 2023, in Pretoria.

It was officially signed by the Home Affairs ministers of both countries on 14 March 2024, and was initially expected to take effect on 1 April 2024, but was never implemented.

Mr Matekane said in Pretoria in 2023, during the first BNC, that his country and South Africa were both intentional and deliberate that the free movement of people, goods, and services between the two countries should be prioritized.

"We agreed on the need for a new migration model that recognizes Lesotho's unique geographic position within South Africa, and that it must be implemented to resolve our ongoing border and migration challenges," Mr Matekane said.

He said while awaiting the development of this migration model, both countries had agreed to implement the 90-day visa-free arrangement and introduce a one-stop border facility at the Maseru and Ficksburg commercial borders, to ease delays in goods and cargo movement.

"Despite our repeated commitments and the high expectations from our people, the 90-day visa arrangement has not yet been implemented," Mr Matekane said this week.

"Therefore, I plead that we commit to putting it in place by May 1st, 2025."

He added that the one-stop border facility pilot phase had been successfully completed and was now only awaiting logistical finalization for full implementation.

The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for the progress made since the first BNC session, particularly the extension of the Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP) for Basotho living and working in South Africa.

The LEP, introduced in 2019 to replace the earlier Lesotho Special Permit (LSP), allows Basotho to legally work, study, and open businesses in South Africa. The permit is currently held by approximately 94,000 Basotho.

In February 2024, South African Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, extended the LEP until 28 November 2025 to give the South African Migration Advisory Board (IAB) time to consider, advise, and enable steps required for the LEP's renewal and compliance.

President Ramaphosa did not fully engage in the 90-day proposal by Mr Matekane, except to briefly acknowledge that "the Department of Home Affairs is still considering the implementation of the 90-day visa-free arrangement".

On other issues, Mr Ramaphosa affirmed South Africa's commitment to enhancing cooperation in education to support Basotho students studying in South African institutions of higher learning.

Mr Ramaphosa emphasized the need for both countries to harmonize immigration measures to facilitate the movement of citizens across borders.

"We must strengthen immigration cooperation in a way that is both effective and secure," he said.

"Cross-border criminal activities such as illegal mining, drug and human trafficking, firearms smuggling, illicit financial flows, and money laundering threaten the harmony of our nations and must be jointly addressed," the South African president said.

He further highlighted the importance of cross-border education, especially for young Basotho who live close to South African schools.

"This cooperation is fundamental to our shared future. While it must be properly managed, it should not hinder the development of young minds," Mr Ramaphosa said.

He concluded by reaffirming South Africa's willingness to support Lesotho's citizens through enhanced educational opportunities and continued collaboration on immigration policies.

The leaders from both Lesotho and South Africa concluded the BNC by signing several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Among the key agreements signed was an MOU on defence and security collaboration, as well as one on cooperation in the fields of water and energy. The two nations also signed another MOU to establish a framework for cooperation on the proposed construction of two dams on the Mohokare-Caledon River.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to advancing renewable energy, agreeing to work together on the development of renewable energy resources. The goal is to ensure energy security and mitigate the effects of climate change, while recognizing the role of sustainable energy in driving economic growth.