Rwanda: Atlético De Madrid - What to Know About New Visit Rwanda Partner

Rwanda's flagship tourism brand Visit Rwanda has entered into a partnership with Atlético de Madrid to promote the country as a tourist destination.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Spanish football club announced the three-year agreement on Wednesday, April 30. The partnership will run through June 2028.

Under the deal, the Visit Rwanda brand will be displayed on Atlético de Madrid's LaLiga training kits, matchday jerseys, and throughout the Metropolitano Stadium. Starting next season, the branding will also appear on the women's first team's training and warm-up jerseys.

As the partnership journey begins, here are a few key things you may need to know about Atlético Madrid.

1. 122 years of history

Atlético de Madrid was founded in April 1903 by a group of Basque students. Over its 122-year history, the club has won 11 La Liga titles, 10 Copa del Rey trophies, one Intercontinental Cup, three UEFA Europa League, two Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

The women's team has also claimed three straight league titles, two Copa de la Reina trophies, and one Women's Super Cup.

2. A passionate fan-base

Atletico Madrid has fans across various continents in the world. Its fans are known to be quite passionate about the club.

Ahead of the close of the 24/25 season, the club had 150, 296 registered members. These are just a small portion of the many unregistered fans that support the club across the world.

Membership registrations are open at any time, according to the club's website.

3. A 70,000-seat stadium

The club's stadium, Riyadh Air Metropolitano, is a 70,692-seater. The facility was opened to the public in 2017 when Atlético faced Málaga in LaLiga.

Located in the Madrid's northeast, the stadium also hosted the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019.

4. Glorious moments in history

Atletico Madrid has had a number of glorious moments not only in Spain but on the European scene too.

Below are some remarkable moments:

- Forlan's Europa League heroics in 2010

Atlético Madrid became champions of the first UEFA Europa League edition, formerly the UEFA Cup, in a thrilling final played on May 5, 2010 in Hamburg, Germany. They beat Fulham FC, after extra time, by 2-1, with two goals from Uruguayan star forward Diego Forlán.

- Falcao and Miranda win the Supercup for Atletico in 2012

Atletico won the 2012 European Super Cup final against Chelsea FC. They won 4- 1 Colombian striker Radamel Falcao scoring a hat-trick while Brazilian defender Joao Miranda scored another goal.

Winning La Liga at Camp Nou in 2014

Atletico achieved a top feat in 2014, winning the LaLiga title at Camp Nou, the Stadium of Barcelona FC. The league-winning game played against Barcelona, only required Atletico to register a draw to take the trophy, and they did, thanks to a Diego Godín goal that secured them a 1-1 result.

UEFA Champions League finalists in 2016

In 2016, Atletico reached the UEFA Champions League where it played against Real Madrid but lost in the penalties, after a 1-1 tie in 120 minutes. Belgian player Yannick Carrasco scored for Atletico in the game.

