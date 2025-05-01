Zimbabwe: Geza Declares War On Tagwirei, Vows to Block Business Tycoon's Rise to Power

30 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

WAR veteran Blessed Geza has vowed to stop ZANU PF business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei from ascending to the country's presidency.

Geza, who has made Tagwirei a target of criticism, is claiming that the controversial businessman has set his sights on replacing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His claims stem from Tagwirei's proximity to Mnangagwa and recent endorsement by the party's Harare Province into the Central Committee.

"He is not stopping there. He is now in the Central Committee, whose position he got through the back door. He is not stopping there, he wants to become the President of the country. That is unacceptable. We will not accept this," said Geza.

Tagwirei, through his proxies, has been securing government contracts. He won a multimillion-dollar deal to construct the Mbudzi Interchange flyover.

He has also expanded his business interests into mining and has a near-monopoly in the fuel sector.

Additionally, Tagwirei has been spearheading the Command Agriculture programme and is currently the chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee.

The business mogul's company, Sakunda Holdings, was implicated in the disappearance of $3 billion from the Ministry of Agriculture between 2017 and 2018.

As a result, Tagwirei was sanctioned by the United States of America, which accused him of assisting senior government officials in corruption.

Geza blasted Tagwirei and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, accusing them of corruption, which is bleeding the country.

"Look at the effects of this corruption. Our civil servants are getting peanuts. University lecturers are on strike protesting poor salaries. Even students have joined their lecturers.

"When you see University lecturers demonstrating, know the situation has deteriorated. It is a mockery when Chivayo, a grade seven, is being given millions just because they are close to Mnangagwa," said Geza.

